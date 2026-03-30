Steelers’ Will Howard Addresses Belief He Shouldn't Succeed

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard didn't have the rookie season he wanted to in 2025, but it's not something that will stop him from believing in himself going forward.

Howard missed a large portion of the season after fracturing his hand in training camp back in early August, after fracturing a bone in his right hand, which kept him out until Nov. 12, when the Steelers activated him off injured reserve.

The Steelers took Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 185th overall pick and the eighth quarterback taken in that draft.

Howard has a tough road ahead of him to try and compete for reps with the Steelers and in his NFL career, but as he told Brendon Howe of Steelers Now , he doesn't let his draft selection definite him.

“At the end of the day, I’m not Will Howard, sixth-round draft pick. I’m Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steeler,” Howard told Howe. “That’s how I look at myself. And so I’m not viewing myself any differently. Obviously, I understand that the media’s gonna take it and say what they want with it, but at this point, man, I’m just a player on the team. And whether I was picked high, whether I was picked low, it doesn’t matter. I still have to produce.

“There are positives, there are negatives, but at the end of the day, I got a chance.”

Howard heads into his second season with the Steelers and one that he'll look to push for more playing time, but also just to stay healthy and be available for the team when needed.

Mason Rudolph is the current backup quarterback and it's likely Aaron Rodgers returns as the starter for a second season, but Howard should solidify himself as the third-string for 2026

Howard told Lowe that he isn't wasting time being mad about his rookie season not living up to his expectations and focusing more on building for a better future.

“As much as I can sit here and be pissed off about it, it doesn’t matter, because it happened, and it happened the way it was meant to happen,” Howard said. “But now all I can control is what’s going forward.”

Howard's Success in College Sets Him Up Well for Steelers

The Steelers took Howard when they did in the draft, not as their main quarterback for the future, but as someone who could develop into an important depth piece and provide play when called upon.

Howard spent his first four seasons at Kansas State, which didn't go so great until his 2023 season, as he completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a 140.1 passer rating.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors and led the Wildcats to a 9-4 season, with a win over NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Howard then transferred to Ohio State for his final season of college football and threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and completed 73% of his passes for a 10-2 record.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff and Howard played even better, throwing eight touchdowns to just two picks and completing 75.2% of his passes for 1,150 yards and a passer rating of 184.4.

Howard led Ohio State to the National Title, defeating Notre Dame 34-23. He threw two touchdowns and completed 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards, giving the program their first title since 2014.

The Steelers need a winner like Howard, especially as they haven't won a postseason game since 2016, but he'll need to prove that he deserves more meaningful reps, especially with solid competition ahead of him.

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