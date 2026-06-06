Will Howard Gets Glowing Endorsement From Former Steelers QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again going with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback for the future, as he returns to the team for one final season.

With the 2027 NFL Draft class supposed to be quite strong at the quarterback position, the Steelers are hoping they will make it through the season with good quarterback play to set their future up nicely.

On the other hand, outside of Rodgers, the team has multiple young quarterbacks who could take a massive step in year 2 of the Rodgers regime.

One of the two is second-year quarterback Will Howard, the Ohio State 2025 National Champion, who received a visit during OTAs from a Steelers alum. Per his X account, former Steelers quarterback Mike Tomczak visited Howard during the OTA workouts, making sure to check in with the fellow Ohio State quarterback.

“Twenty six years ago, I no longer wore the Black n Gold…. It’s your turn Will, rep it well and lead dem Stillers 2 VICTORY. Onward,” Tomczak wrote on X.

Twenty six years ago, I no longer wore the Black n Gold…. It’s your turn Will, rep it well and lead dem Stillers 2 VICTORY. Onward ~ pic.twitter.com/WVYAkxRbl0 — Mike Tomczak (@miketomczak18) June 3, 2026

Tomczak is one of the best NFL quarterbacks to come out of Ohio State, and spent seven seasons with the Steelers. He threw for 6,649 yards with the Steelers, throwing 37 touchdowns to 43 interceptions with the team.

Nov 12, 1983, Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Mike Tomczak (15) in action against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium during the 1983 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

He finished his career with the Steelers, but was in the NFL for eight seasons prior to his debut with the Steelers.

Ohio State Legacy with Steelers QBs

Now, Howard represents the Buckeyes in the city of Pittsburgh, as well as linebacker Jack Sawyer. Howard had the collegiate accolades, but enters year two without taking any snaps at the position in a game position, preseason or regular season.

He enters a tough battle with veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph as well as rookie quarterback Drew Allar. As it stands right now, the Steelers will have to likely move on from one quarterback, with the two likely options being Rudolph and Howard.

With his Steelers tenure on the line, Howard turns to the rest of training camp with plenty to prove, and a top college pedigree that he can no longer rely on. Now, the waiting begins for those concerned about how the quarterback room will eventually shake out.

The Steelers had another Ohio State quarterback take snaps for the team in recent history, with Justin Fields starting six games for the team in 2024, going 4-2 in the first six games of the season.

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