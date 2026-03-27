Predicting Steelers Next Big Move

PITTSBURGH -- When is the next big move happening for the Pittsburgh Steeler?

The Steelers kicked off the 2026 NFL league year with a strong start. Adding at positions like cornerback, safety and defensive line with key free agent signings and acquiring veteran pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. instantly upgraded the roster as they welcome a new head coach to Pittsburgh.

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The dust has settled from those roster moves. And while the team has certainly improved, there is still work to do in order to become a contending team. That's why many anticipate another big move from general manager Omar Khan before the regular season begins, but where exactly is that move coming from? There are four options

Trade for Wide Receiver

The Steelers have two stud wide receivers in Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf.

Behind them, there is nothing, which leaves the Steelers in a similarly difficult position as they were last season. The team still needs depth, and they can address that with a trade before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Players like Los Angeles Chargers threat Quentin Johnston, Green Bay Packers wideout Dontayvion Wicks and New York Giants depth receiver Jalin Hyatt are all names floating around the NFL rumor mill. Using one of their 12 draft picks, can the Steelers add some more dynamic weapons for their quarterback in 2026?

Signing Veteran Left Tackle

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is still a free agent, and the Steelers could take advantage. With questions surrounding the health of Broderick Jones and the full-time starting abilities of Dylan Cook, the team needs another option anchoring the left side. Decker is 32 and no longer the Pro Bowl player he once was, but he would solidify the team's offensive line for the short-term.

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker takes the field during player introductions for the game against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trading Up At Draft

With the Kansas City Chiefs at ninth overall and the Los Angeles Rams picking 13th, the Steelers have two chances to trade up in the first round of the NFL Draft. Both the Chiefs and Rams are franchises with needs for more young talent, and with the Steelers having plenty of picks at their disposal, they are a perfect trade partner.

The Steelers need another game-breaking wide receiver and an offensive lineman to take their offense to the next level. Trading up in the draft can accomplish that and rock the NFL in a single move.

Signing Their QB

In all likelihood, the Steelers' next big move is going to be an underwhelming one that we all expect. The team is waiting on 42-year-old quarterback to make his "decision," as if he's not going to sign with the organization for the 2026 season. While the franchise plays his game, they let every other quarterback option pass by. Now, they are saddled once again to the future Hall of Famer, and his decision will probably come before any other domino falls.

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