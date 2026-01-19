Roman Wilson Gets Second Chance With Steelers New HC

PITTSBURGH -- There's no hiding that Roman Wilson was on his way out of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization with Mike Tomlin as the head coach and Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator.

No matter how many times Tomlin or general manager Omar Khan took the podium and discussed how impressed they were about Wison, his playing time spoke volumes. The second-year wideout finished the season with 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and the moment Pittsburgh could take him off the field, they didn't hesistate.

Wilson was inactive for four of the team's final five games, including the postseason. Even with DK Metcalf suspended, Wilson played just one of the final two regular season games, but didn't catch a pass or record a stat.

It was a better guess that Wilson would be gone this offseason than take a step forward. Now, with a coaching change, that may be different.

New Coach, New Chance for Roman Wilson

The Steelers have three wide receivers under contract from their active roster - Ben Skowronek, Metcalf and Wilson. Calvin Austin III, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Adam Thielen and Scotty Miller are all set to hit free agency.

If a new head coach came into Pittsburgh and decided to resign MVS or Miller, it'd be shocking. Austin is a question the coaching staff will ask, but they may look at it like they have another option in Wilson. And even if they don't, it's hard to imagine they just ignore a former third-round pick.

Whoever comes in here is going to establish their own offense. They're going to add new flares and style to the group, and while things may not be great until they figure out the quarterback position, it gives a player like Wilson a second chance to prove himself.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Wilson was known for his physical play, blocking and speed at Michigan. He's not the crispest route runner, but can make plays with the football in his hands.

He's certainly good enough to play at the NFL level. Tomlin and Smith just didn't want him to be part of their group this season. Maybe that was Aaron Rodgers not having faith in him, or the coaching staff not embracing what he's good at. Maybe it was Wilson not fitting into the Steelers locker room.

Whatever it was, it's all gone now. If Wilson can continue to improve, he gets a new opportunity to earn a spot in the Steelers lineup, with no one judging the last two seasons when they see him play.

