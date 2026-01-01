Ryan Clark Makes Bold Steelers' Mike Tomlin Prediction

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and Super Bowl Champion, Ryan Clark, sees a pretty big change in the NFL this year. As 2026 gets rolling, the ESPN analyst was asked to make his prediction for the new year, and he shared that he believes Mike Tomlin is leaving.

Not just leaving, but headed elsewhere. Clark said on Get Up that he predicts Tomlin leaves the Steelers and heads to the NFC to join the New York Giants.

And lead them to the playoffs.

"Mike Tomlin leads the Giants to the Playoffs," Clark predicted.

How Does It Happen?

Now, Clark doesn't see a firing coming from the Steelers, or a trade that everyone wants to bring up. This season, there has been plenty of talk - warranted talk - about Tomlin leaving Pittsburgh by many ways. Clark seemingly believes both sides decide their time together is over.

A divorce after 19 seasons.

"Mutual parting of ways after they lose to the Ravens this weekend," Clark said. "The Rooney/Mara family, because of that, Mike Tomlin’s now the new head coach of the New York Giants. You wanna make a splash. You want to get the right guy. You wanna change the culture. That’s the way to do it."

Would Tomlin Leave? Would Steelers Welcome It?

Team sources have told Steelers On SI repeatedly that the orginazation has no intentions of firing Tomlin. They believe he's done very impressive things over the years, and while they are growing frustrated with the lack of postseason success, they have faith in Tomlin fixing it.

However, the conversation about Tomlin deciding he's leaving for a number of reasons hasn't stopped.

There's the belief floating around that Tomlin could decide to leave the Steelers in the offseason. Or that a mutual divorce is a possibility due to the circumstances of the team.

Pittsburgh is not built for the long run. Many of their key players, like T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, Cam Heyward and Aaron Rodgers, are nearing the end of their careers. Eventually, there is going to be pretty significant turnover within the roster.

Do the Steelers believe Tomlin should be here for the rebuild? And does Tomlin want to go through a rebuild? Maybe not.

The Giants?

With a rookie quarterback, high draft pick, stars like Brian Burns and Malik Nabors, and a a growing offensive line, the Giants have plent of building blocks in place for a run.

Maybe Tomlin believes there's a better opportunity there than in Pittsburgh. According to Clark's prediction, the possibility is there, and Tomlin would be right, if so.

