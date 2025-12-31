Mike Tomlin's Future With Steelers Up in Air

There's more on the line for the Pittsburgh Steelers than simply their playoff chances in their Week 18 regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens that will ultimately dictate who wins the AFC North.

In his weekly Steelers chat for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, beat writer Ray Fittipaldo inferred that there are any number of possibilities when it comes to head coach Mike Tomlin's fate should the team lose to their division rivals in embarrassing fashion and miss out on a playoff spot for the first time since 2022.

"If they get blown out, I think almost anything can happen," Fittipaldo wrote. "Buckle up."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who also noted that John Harbaugh's job with Baltimore isn't exactly secure either, stated that questions have begun popping up in regards to whether both organizations need a new leader in their building or not, and that decision could end up being dependant on the result of this week's matchup between the two teams.

"Both of these coaches will have their names featured on the inside of the stadiums they coach in," Breer wrote. "However, when there are bumps in the road, questions will arise on whether the organization needs a new voice—and those questions have come up.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin leaves the field following a game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Will Tomlin and Steelers Actually Part Ways?

It's been hammered home that Tomlin, in all likelihood, won't be outright fired by the Steelers. His current contract, which he signed in the form of an extension in June 2024, runs through the 2026 season while also including a team option for the 2027 campaign.

Fans certainly have appeared more fed-up with Tomlin than in years past, but the organization seems to have no desire to simply let him go on their own accord.

Tomlin is one of the most accomplished head coaches in NFL history, having clinched his 19th-straight non-losing season with Pittsburgh following a Week 16 victory over the Detroit Lions, while sitting 10th all-time in wins with 192. Still, there's a path out of the organization for him, but it all depends on his feelings and preferences in terms of the next steps in his career.

Tomlin's Upcoming Decision

If the Steelers are sitting at home in a week after falling to the Ravens, Tomlin's going to have a lot to think about as he begins his offseason earlier than anticipated.

The most probable scenario at this point in time is that he decides to return to Pittsburgh and give it another shot next season while the organization makes some changes around him.

There's also a possibility that he and the team part ways, though, which would allow him to either enter the head coaching carousel and snag another job elsewhere in the league or perhaps take some time away from the sideline, with recent speculation suggesting he could temporarily take an analyst position for a television network.

A trade can't be 100 percent discounted either, as the Chicago Bears reportedly attempted to initiate talks with the Steelers on that front last offseason before getting shut down, but such a move getting made would require Tomlin's permission and still come as a surprise given the nature of that type of transaction.

It's almost set in stone that Tomlin will be back in Pittsburgh should it simply take care of business and take down the Ravens en route to an AFC North title, but if that doesn't occur, things could get pretty interesting in short order.

