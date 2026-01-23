Stop Overthinking Steelers Next Head Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach search is getting interesting. They've interviewed eight candidates, are beginning their second-round in-person interviews and are slowly moving through this process as they select their next lead man.

As things start to slow down, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. People are getting anxious without any news, and as the Steelers slow their process, it feels like more and more conversation outside of the real candidates is starting to happen.

The latest is Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, who is now being rumored as a candidate the Steelers are "interested in," according to former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger.

While Cristobal isn't a real candidate for the Steelers, at least not right now, it brings up a good conversation. It's time to stop overthinking the Steelers head coaching search.

Here's Who Makes the Most Sense

The Steelers have brought in mostly the same type of candidate. Outside of 62-year-old Mike McCarthy, the team has focused on younger head coach options. Most of them have been defensive-minded, with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase joining McCarthy as the offensive minds within the group.

The team clearly has a type. After Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin, they want to find the next young head coach who can stick around for two decades.

They also want a defensive guy. While they're open to either side of the football, they are clearly showing more interest in defensive coordinators.

Who fits those requirements more than any is LA Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Shula is 39 years old, has commanded one of the NFL's best defenses the last two years, comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree with plenty of NFL connections to bring in coordinators, and has an NFL bloodline as the grandson of the great Don Shula.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's not hard to connect the dots and name Shula the best candidate for Pittsburgh. It's no guarantee that he's their choice, but if you had to guess, Shula feels like the name at the top of the Steelers' candidates board, and may have been there the entire time.

When to Expect a Final Decision

The Steelers are slowly beginning their second-round interviews. They're bringing in Anthony Weaver, Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator, and have already spoken to McCarthy and Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores.

They have to follow certain protocols with Shula and Scheelhaase, though. If either are going to be brought in for an interview, the Steelers must wait. And if they want to hire either of them, they cannot do so until after the team is eliminated from the playoffs or the Super Bowl has concluded.

So, while the Steelers could make somewhat of a shocking move and go in a different direction, chances are they are going to have to wait at least until after the NFC championship game. And if the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl, until after that.

Don't expect them to really speed things up. For now, they're taking their time in this process. But while it's slow, don't let your mind wander to all the chaotic outcomes that could happen with their head coach opening.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers