NFL Rule Stopping Steelers From Interviewing Three Top HC Candidates

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have contacted nine coaches in their initial search for a new head coach. The candidates so far have ranged from defensive coordinators to pass-game coordinators to former head coaches with Super Bowls under their belt.

The Steelers have been in on nearly every top head coaching candidate, but two organizations with promising candidates have not been involved. The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks are both in their respective championship games, but you won't see any of their coordinators among the Steelers' current head coaching candidates.

Many found that surprising, especially given the reputations of Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, as well as defensive play-caller Aden Durde, around the NFL. But Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explained why a specific rule is keeping those teams' coaches from interviewing in Pittsburgh.

"One interesting rules quirk: The Steelers won’t be able to interview any Broncos or Seahawks assistants until after the playoffs," he wrote. "Pittsburgh missed the first window because it was playing on wild-card weekend, and the second window (during the Super Bowl bye week, should either or both make it) is only for second interviews."

What This Means for Steelers

As Breer explains, the Steelers missed their window to request interviews with candidates from the Broncos and Seahawks. As the Steelers were preparing for their own Wild Card Weekend contest, the window to request an interview passed, leaving the Steelers with just one option if they want to speak to Durde, Kubiak or Joseph.

They now will have to wait until after the postseason ends to schedule interviews with any of those candidates.

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This might not be a problem at all for Pittsburgh. As the organization presses on with its second-round interviews, it might not need to wait for any of these teams' coaches.

Right now, Brian Flores and Mike McCarthy are the two names with the most buzz. Both are scheduled for in-person interviews. Flores comes with a prior relationship with the team, while McCarthy is a hometown kid with ties to former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a Super Bowl.

Are Steelers Missing Out on Anyone?

The one candidate many might fear missing out on is Kubiak. His work with the Seahawks' offense this season has been simply outstanding. With an unimpressive personnel group outside of their superstar wide receiver, the Seahawks' offense has been Super Bowl-worthy thanks to Kubiak's scheme and playcalling. Many were hoping he would be a leading candidate for the next Pittsburgh head coaching job.

