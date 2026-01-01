Sure Sounds Like Steelers Are Chasing Aaron Rodgers Again

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want Aaron Rodgers back in 2026. There's no hiding that the team has loved what they've gotten out of their quarterback position this season in terms of production and leadership, and they know the power of a second year with a good player.

Rodgers understands that too. While he isn't ready to say whether or not this is his last NFL game or game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is open to acknowledging the power of a second season in the same offense, and the great feelings he has toward the Steelers.

"You know, anytime you're in a first-year offense, there's always some growing pains within the offense," Rodgers told local media when asked about his play this season. "It's always you feel like if you had another year, you know what you could do. I look at the way I played in 2019 and then kind of the adjustments we made in the offseason, and then the way I played in 2020, which was just in a whole kind of different level. I felt like, and I used to tease [Matt] LaFleur about this all the time, I was a game manager in 2019 and a game impactor in 2020 and 2021. I think a lot of that's just familiarity with the offense and with the guys. We've done the best we could with our conversations and our meeting time outside the facility and our meeting time in the facility. But obviously, the more years you get in asystem with the same guys, the more continuity you have, the better you feel like you can play."

Hinting that he's coming back? Maybe. Rodgers also let it be known that if he does get to come back, he may have at least one other option.

"Listen, I'm thinking about this week, but obviously I'm 42 years old, and I'm on a one-yeardeal, so you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent, so that will give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think maybe one or two if I decide I still want to play," Rodgers said with a laugh. "But I've enjoyed this experience, and everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field, and it's really what I was hoping for, for this experience was it's been even better than I was hoping."

Here Comes the Chase

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

All signs point toward the Steelers spending another offseason trying to figure out their quarterback position and waiting for Rodgers to decide. Now, he's earned the right to take his time each offseason. He's 42 years old, and you never know what the body or the mind is saying after 20 years in the NFL.

The Steelers may have to deal with another waiting game, though. Another "don't know their quarterback until June" offseason. Another spring where the storylines are about whether or not Rodgers is coming, or if he's going somewhere else instead.

Remember, even after Rodgers signed, the stories about him and the Minnesota Vikings continued.

Rodgers is Steelers Best Choice

They should wait. Rodgers is the best option for the Steelers in 2026, unless they somehow land one of the top two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. But if this is another season where they're waiting for next year's draft, bringing back Rodgers is the best move.

It keeps their playoff window open, gives them another year to develop with him and add important pieces around him.

The Steelers are as close as a team gets to a massive turnaround on their roster. A lot of key players are nearing the end of their careers, and they need to win now.

Obviously, every team wants to find their franchise quarterback. If Pittsburgh can't, signing Rodgers is the best move.

Even if they're going to be waiting.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers