PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has faced harsh criticism this season. With the additions of elite players like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf, and the acquisition of tight end Jonnu Smith, the expectation was that their OC could get the Steelers' offense to the next level.

The 2025 regular season certainly didn't indicate that the Steelers took that step. Their 305 average yards per game on offense ranked 25th. They ranked 22nd in passing offense and finished 26th in rushing offense. The only saving grace was their 23.4 points per game, which somehow ranked 15th.

Despite what many deemed an underwhelming season, Smith's name remains in the running for multiple head coaching vacancies. The latest comes from the Tennessee Titans. According to a recent update from Dianna Russini, the Titans requested permission to interview three current coordinators around the league, including Arthur Smith.

Sources say the Titans have interview requests out for three more candidates:



- Packers DC Jeff Hafley

- Steelers OC Arthur Smith

- 49ers DC Robert Saleh — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 8, 2026

Why Smith?

Despite the frustration with the offense, Smith has accumulated an impressive resume in the NFL. He has previous head coaching experience, serving in the role for three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. During his three seasons with the organization, he amassed a record of 21-30 before being fired.

Not everyone gets it right on their first try, however, especially in the NFL. The Titans have a deep knowledge of Smith, and might know him better than any other franchise. Tennessee is looking for someone to steady the ship and help mentor young quarterback Cam Ward to the next level. Smith's track record indicates that he can do that in the right situation.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Homecoming for Smith?

Not only does he fit the general profile for the next coach in Tennessee, the Titans would mark a homecoming for the Steelers offensive coordinator. Smith was born in Memphis, Tennessee, before playing his high school football in Bethesda, Maryland and attending the University of North Carolina. He would be close to home by relocating to Nashville.

Smith also has previous experience with the Titans, and it was the biggest stepping stone of his coaching career.. He worked with the organization from 2011 to 2021, moving his way up from quality control coach to offensive coordinator. As the OC from 2019 to 2021, the Titans' offense thrived. Players like Jonnu Smith, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill all enjoyed great success, and the Titans even played in an AFC Championship contest.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers