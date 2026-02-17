Tyreek Hill Ends Steelers' A.J. Brown Talk

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help this offseason. After years of struggling to find their WR2, the team has no excuses left but to use the offseason and add to the room with a dynamic player next to DK Metcalf.

There have been several options floated as potential players for the Steelers. None more than A.J. Brown. But the release of Tyreek Hill by the Miami Dolphins ends a lot of those conversations, as the easy answer for Pittsburgh is now available.

Hill isn't the perfect wideout for the Steelers. Now in his 30's and coming off a season-ending injury, Hill isn't a guarantee to continue the level of dominance he's known for, and brings plenty of locker room distractions with him wherever he ends up.

He's a much easier option than trading for Brown, though. And if the Steelers were actually thinking about Brown this offseason, their attention should be turning to Hill instantly.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Here's Why

Brown is set to make $23 million this season but has two years left on his current contract after 2026. There's a potential out in 2027 where a team would take on $31 million in dead cap to release him. If they kept him, he'd take on a $22.7 million cap hit in 2027, $27.5 million cap hit in 2028 and $29 million cap hit in 2029.

He'd be 32 years old when his contract was up.

While a player of Brown's caliber making less than $30 million a year isn't a bad deal, it would mean the Steelers have dedicated over $50 million to the wide receiver position between Brown and Metcalf. That doesn't leave much room for anyone else.

Instead, they could probably sign Hill to a one-year deal which is perfect for what the Steelers need.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the football against New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Steelers are anticipating Aaron Rodgers to return in 2026. That means that this team is all-in for one more Super Bowl run before handing the keys to a younger quarterback either in Will Howard or a potential draft pick.

Loading up for that one last run makes sense for Pittsburgh, if a Super Bowl is their goal. And Hill is an easy one-year option over Brown who would be on this roster for three seasons.

This also allows the Steelers to draft a wide receiver early without having to worry that their top two spots on the depth chart are filled for the foreseeable future. Instead, whoever they draft can be WR2 while Hill is WR2-B.

It's just an easy option for a team looking to win today. Instead of making things complicated for the futre, they get a player to help in 2026, who has plenty of talent and an impressive resume in the NFL.

Hill is the Steelers' reason to end A.J. Brown talks.

