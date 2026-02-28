Top 2026 WR Would Love Steelers to Draft Him

PITTSBURGH -- Denzel Boston might just end up being the player the Pittsburgh Steelers select in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The University of Washington product is one of the most intriguing wide receivers in this class, standing at 6'4" and 210 pounds.

He's the rare combination of size and speed that every NFL team covets, and that's also true of the Steelers. The organization desperately needs another top pass-catcher to pair with DK Metcalf for the upcoming season, and Boston is coming off back-to-back 800+ receiving yard seasons and recorded 11 touchdowns in 2025. In many ways, Boston is the ideal fit for the team's offense.

And if you ask Boston, he'd love to play in the Steel City. Speaking at the NFL Combine, he admitted that he would love it if the Steelers selected him in the upcoming draft.

"I would love for the Steelers to come pick me up," he said when asked about the potential fit.

Met with McCarthy

The Steelers might love it just as much. The team has already shown considerable interest in the 22-year-old receiver. Boston confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the team, and he was thrilled to speak with coach Mike McCarthy and to get to know the franchise better.

"I did have a formal interview," he said. "Talking with Coach Mike McCarthy was a great talk. Their meeting was more about getting to know me and getting to understand me and you know, I really appreciate that for them. That's something that you don't get a lot and it would be nice to go on a (top) 30 visit with them."

Big Fan of DK

Boston also talked about how he models his game after a player quite familiar to the Steelers: DK Metcalf. The team's top pass-catcher is a big-bodied and physically overpowering receiver, and that's something Boston aspires to be at the next level.

"I am a fan of his, for sure," he said when asked about Metcalf. "Big, dominant receiver."

That's a very similar description that many use for Boston and his play style. Throughout his NCAA career, his wide catch radius and physically imposing frame has stood out, and it's what makes him such a tantalizing draft prospect.

And maybe, just maybe, Boston and Metcalf will pair together in Pittsburgh this upcoming season, giving the team a renewed hope in the offense's ability to reach the next level.

