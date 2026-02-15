First-Round Players Steelers Should Trade Up in NFL Draft For

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have so many draft picks at the 2026 NFL Draft, the possibility of trading up in the first round is becoming ore and more of a possibility.

The question facing the Steelers is, which players are worth trading up for? This class is exciting. Some believe as many as 90 of these prospects can be starters in the NFL, which is excellent news for the Steelers and their positions of need.

Needing a new starter at quarterback, wide receiver, left tackle, cornerback and safety, it's possible to land at least one of those if they trade up to draft any of these three prospects when the first round begins.

Mansoor Delane - Running Mate at Cornerback

The Steelers need another starting cornerback opposite of Joey Porter Jr., and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane could be the perfect fit. The 6'0" defensive back proved to have elite ball coverage skills over his collegiate career, finishing with eight interceptions and 27 passes defended.

In many ways, he's a lot like Porter Jr. Delane is absurdly physical but controlled, which is why he's able to disrupt the routes of nearly any receiver he covers. Despite being a smaller corner, Delane more than makes up for it with his coverage skills and ability to create splash plays. Likely to go between picks nine and 15, the Steelers would have to travel up a bit to nab him.

Caleb Downs - Next All-Pro Safety

The secondary is a huge area of need in Pittsburgh, and many believe the next All-Pro safety is waiting to be selected this year. That honor belongs to Ohio State's Caleb Downs, who might just be the best player overall in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

The Steelers desperately need another safety alongside DeShon Elliott, and Downs would be the perfect fit. He can stop the run, patrol the deep ball, line up in man coverage and create splash plays all over the field.

The problem is that he could be a top-5 pick, if the rest of the NFL has their heads screwed on straight. If he falls to, say, pick 10, the Steelers should think long and hard about giving up a pretty penny to grab their next superstar defender.

Jordan Tyson - No. 1 WR

There are four wide receivers with consensus first-round grades. The question is whether they all go before the Steelers pick at number 21 or not.

Many are projecting USC pass-catcher Makai Lemon to be the pick, but Arizona State star Jordan Tyson is a hot commodity. He's expected to be a top-15 pick, but he's also a strong bet to be a number one receiver in the NFL.

The Steelers desperately need that partner for current top receiver DK Metcalf and a long-term solution at the number one position, and Tyson solves that issue. They could remain patient and hope that one falls to them, or they could take advantage of that surplus of draft picks and make sure they get their star pass-catcher of the future.

