Steelers Get WR News That Could Benefit Them

PITTSBURGH -- Right now, the best guess for the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is a wide receiver. As they head into the scouting process, wideout and, maybe, quarterback top their list of possibilities with the 21st pick. And the latest news out of the NFL Combine only helps the team's case of prioritizing the pass-catcher position.

According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson won't be doing any on-field workouts during the 2026 NFL Combine. As he works through a hamstring injury, Tyson will only meet with teams and go through medical testing in Indianapolis.

Simply, this means there is a chance he can fall from this. Heading into the offseason, Tyson was considered arguably the top wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft class. You can still make that argument. Not competing in the Combine could lead to teams being wary, though.

If Tyson slides, it opens the door for two possibilities for the Steelers. The first, is that Tyson finds himself falling all the way to pick No. 21, or close enough that Pittsburgh feels compelled to trade up for him.

Making it to pick 18, 19 and maybe even 20 could force the Steelers' hand to move up. With 12 picks, this team could afford to trade up, and if Tyson is available, it's hard to not consider it.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Sun Devil was coming off an 1,100-yard, 10-touchdown season and had 711 yards and seven touchdowns in just nine games to end his career. He's an easy candidate to be excited about if the Steelers were to get an opportunity to land him.

The second possibility, is that Tyson's fall forces others to slide with him. Names like Makai Lemon and Denzel Boston are expected to be the third and fourth respective wide receivers, behind Carnell Tate out of Ohio State.

If Tyson's slide means Lemon or Boston find themselves left when the Steelers are on the clock, that's still a win for Pittsburgh.

How to Judge Steelers' Interest in a Wide Receiver

The Steelers will meet with plenty of prospects at the NFL Combine, and Tyson could very well be on their list. While a Combine meeting does show interest, as teams only get a certain number of formal interviews compared to informal interviews, it's not the determining factor.

Anyone the Steelers meet with in a formal setting at the NFL Combine, add them to the list of possibilities throughout the entire draft. But keep a close eye on what happens afterward, and what happened before hand.

Who they met with at the Senior Bowl and who they bring in for Top 30 visits peels back the curtain just as much as the Combine visit. And if a player does multiple of these things, he can jump right up the draft board.

Look for plenty of wideouts to be on the Steelers' draft list this spring. A lot of whom will come from the NFL Combine.

