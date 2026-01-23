Steelers Finish Rooney Rule, Can Now Hire Head Coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving steadily through the process of finding a new head coach. The team initially identified nine candidates, with possibly more.

Several candidates have had in-person interviews with the Steelers as well. Hometown coach Mike McCarthy kicked off the second round, followed by candidates like Brian Flores and Anthony Weaver having confirmed in-person visits. Other candidates like Chris Shula and Nathan Scheelhaase are expected to return for in-person interviews when their team is eliminated or when the playoffs end.

As the Steelers push further into the process, the organization won’t be limited by any NFL rules or protocols. With Flores and Weaver having in-person interviews, the Steelers have satisfied the Rooney Rule. Now, the Steelers are able to hire their head coach with no hurdles.

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers have already moved swiftly and with purpose in their head coaching search. Even though they were a week behind multiple other organizations in the hiring process, they quickly compiled their top targets and got to work.

Now that the rule is satisfied, it doesn’t guarantee any timeline for the Steelers naming their coach. Flores has been considered a favorite since the position opened, but Weaver’s impressive NFL coaching resume has launched his stock in the last week.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are waiting on Shula and Scheelhaase as well. The final decision is still a few weeks away, but this is a step closer.

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Rooney Rule

The Rooney Rule has been in effect since 2003. As described by the NFL, it's an attempt to broaden the pool of coaches and executives in the NFL. The rule was named for former Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who was in charge of the NFL's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee at the time of the rule's ratification.

“The Rooney Rule is one part of the NFL’s effort to develop a deep, sustainable talent pool at all levels of the organization,” the league writes. ”The policy promotes diverse leadership among NFL clubs to ensure that promising candidates have the opportunity to prove they have the necessary skills and qualifications to excel.”

The rule has been modified and updates since first being instituted. The rule was expanded to include executives in 2009, and in 2021, the requirement improve from one minority candidate to two.

Expect the Steelers to decide on a head coach in the coming weeks as they finalize second-round interviews and continue narrowing their list.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers