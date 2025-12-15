Asante Samuel Jr. Could Answer Steelers Looming Question

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will see several players make their first starts with the organization when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. The offense is investing plenty of hope in Dylan Cook, who will make his first start with the Steelers and in the NFL, as he tries to minimize the Miami pass rush at the left tackle position.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers are just as beaten up. The latest impact player to leave the lineup is cornerback James Pierre. He's come on in strong fashion for the defense, rising to the outside starter position opposite Joey Porter Jr. Unfortunately for him, a calf injury will keep Pierre off the field against the Dolphins.

Without Pierre, the next man up is 26-year-old defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. Like Porter Jr., he's the son of a respected NFL player and Super Bowl champion. After a year of recovering from spinal fusion surgery, he made his season debut in Week 13, making three tackles in the process. He barely saw the field in Week 14, but now he's set to make his first start with the Steelers.

Not only is his performance crucial toward helping the Steelers get a badly-needed win, but it's also so much more. For Samuel Jr., it's the opportunity to prove he's back. With a strong start and impressive showing against Miami, he can earn his place as a starter for the rest of the season and in 2026.

Open Field Tackling

The Miami Dolphins have two focal points on offense. One is running back De'Von Achane, and the other is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The front seven will be tasked with stifling Achane in the run game, but Samuel Jr. will be crucial in shutting him down if and when he gets to the outside.

That could pose an issue for Samuel Jr., who has been criticized for his open-field tackling in the past. As a member of the Los Angeles Chargers to begin his career, he played in 50 games. According to game data from Pro Football Focus, he's missed a total of 35 tackles over those games.

In two games with the Steelers, however, he hasn't missed any tackles. In his first major opportunity, a one-on-one opportunity against Buffalo Bills star James Cook in Week 13, he made an impressive tackle. It certainly gives the defense hope that he can continue that momentum in his first start.

Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) covers Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Shake, Waddle and Roll

The tackling is a major storyline to follow for Samuel Jr., but the hallmark of his game dating back to his NCAA days is as a smothering coverage player. He's physical, quick and can make splash plays, aligning him perfectly with the opportunistic mindset of the Pittsurgh defense.

The challenge of Jaylen Waddle will test his metal in coverage. He and Porter Jr., will switch off coverage on the Dolphins leading receiver, meaning Samuel Jr. will have multiple opportunities to defend passes and possibly create turnovers.

Defending passes has come with ease for the 26-year-old defensive back. In his first three seasons, he successfully defended 35 passes and recorded six interceptions in 46 games. He'll put that up against Waddle and the Miami passing game.

If it shakes out the way the Steelers hope, Samuel Jr. will have successfully passed the audition. The secondary needs more players to count on for the remainder of the season and heading into 2026, and Asante Samuel Jr. is staring down a golden opportunity in Week 15.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers