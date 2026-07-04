NFL Analyst Shares Eye-Popping Aaron Rodgers Opinion

Despite universally being viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history, even by Tom Brady, one analyst doesn't hold that same opinion about the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers.

In the most recent episode of the "Check the Mic" podcast, Steve Palazzolo stated that Rodgers' lack of execution in comebacks and the fact that he wasn't played "winning football" at the same level as some of his contemporaries makes it hard to consider him one of the greatest signal callers ever.

“You look at Rodgers in comeback situations, the Browns game last year, through his career, he hasn’t been great in comeback situations,” Palazzolo said. “His curve, he didn’t have the tick up and aggressiveness. He’s like, ‘No, I’m not throwing a pick.’ But an incompletion’s the same as a pick if it’s on fourth down.

“Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s awesome. I don’t think he played winning football. I hate the whole talent conversation. ‘There’s the most talented quarterback.’ That doesn’t matter…At some point, how well you play matters more than talent. I don’t think Rodgers has played winning football at the same level as Peyton [Manning], Brady, [Patrick] Mahomes, and some of the other elite quarterbacks. I think he’s just a tick below that.”

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Can Rodgers Do In His Final Season to Boost His Resume?

While Palazzolo may or may not feel this way, Rodgers' status as an all-time great has already been cemented.

Having just one Super Bowl title to his name does work against him, especially compared to the likes of Brady and Mahomes, but he's a four-time MVP who has the fifth-most passing yards (66,274) and fourth-most passing touchdowns (527) in league history to go with a 163-93-1 record in games he's started.

As a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Rodgers doesn't have much left to prove. If he wants one last notch in his belt in he's said will be the final season, however, it'll take a Herculean effort from the 42-year-old.

Rodgers is still a fine enough option behind center, but with his immense preference to avoid hits at all costs and declining mobility, he's severely limited in what he can do compared to where he stood even a few years ago.

He still has plenty of arm talent, though, and now that he's reunited with Mike McCarthy, perhaps he could turn the clock back a bit and turn in a vintage season before he hangs up his cleats for good.

Outside of a strong campaign numbers-wise, Rodgers could also go out in a bang and etch his name further into the record books by helping guide Pittsburgh to its first Lombardi Trophy since the 2008 season.

Peyton Manning set the blueprint for an aging, declining legend in that regard in 2015 with the Denver Broncos, a season in which the team won Super Bowl 50 on the back of an elite defense and roster while he threw for 2,249 yards, nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 10 games.

The Steelers aren't nearly as talented as that Broncos squad, but Rodgers also hasn't regressed to the same level that Manning had at that point either.

A deep playoff run is likely a long-shot for Pittsburgh, but Rodgers holds all the cards. If he can defy expectations and leave the NFL on a memorable note, it would do wonders for both the organization and his legacy.

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