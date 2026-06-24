Tom Brady is Latest Reason to Believe in Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' career is nearing the finish line, there's no denying his talent and standing on the pantheon of the best to ever do it at the position.

Don't take just anyone's opinion on that matter, though; Tom Brady, who is largely viewed as the greatest player in NFL history, waxed poetic about Rodgers during a recent appearance on the "Stick to Football" podcast.

“I think there’s no greater passer of the football than Aaron Rodgers,” Brady said. “There’s certain people, you see everyone do it, and then you see one person throw the ball that much better. Aaron Rodgers was incredible.”

Brady didn't stop there, continuing to heap praise upon Rodgers and his ability to throw the football at a level rarely seen before.

“[It’s] hard to put into words how incredible he passes the ball,” Brady said. “The way it comes out of his hand, the way it spins and delivers with the pace and the accuracy. . . . There’s only probably three people in the history of the NFL that could do it like him.”

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Does Rodgers Have One More Vintage Season Left?

Rodgers has declined in recent years, which was to be expected considering he's now in his 40s.

That being said, the way the ball flies out of his hand and his effortless capacity to make throws all over the field hasn't really dissipated.

Though Arthur Smith's offense wasn't prone to stretching the field and attacking defenses deep, Rodgers flashed his skill set in that regard whenever an opportunity presented itself in Pittsburgh last season.

Now that the four-time MVP has reunited with Mike McCarthy, his former head coach with the Green Bay Packers, the hope is that he can turn back the clock a bit and help the Steelers' offense reach heights it hadn't previously been able to under Smith and Matt Canada this decade.

The roster is about as complete as it has been in quite some time with few holes on either side of the ball, and the influx of talent at the wide receiver position in Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard this offseason is of huge importance to Rodgers.

It'll be tough to emerge as a serious contender in an AFC that's rather stacked, but if all the pieces come together for Pittsburgh, it should be right back in the playoffs for a fourth-consecutive season.

At the end of the day, however, whether or not the team reaches its ceiling comes down to how well Rodgers plays. While it's unreasonable to expect him to play like he did in Green Bay, perhaps he can take a step forward in an offensive system that he's familiar and comfortable in and lead the Steelers to their first postseason victory in a decade, if not more.

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