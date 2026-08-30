One Roster Bubble Player Steelers Must Keep

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun the process of trimming their roster down from the over 90 players who showed up at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Beginning with 91 players, the Steelers have to reduce the group to a 53-man active roster, plus a practice squad of 17 players.

The Steelers dropped their first round of cuts, and it was filled with exactly the group of players everyone expected. Players like Tamon Lynum, Jaheim Bell, Brandon Hill and Jack Henderson headlined the unexciting crop of players sent packing.

Still on the roster, as of now, is rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings. The seventh-round pick has been one of the most impressive players all training camp and preseason long, but the Steelers have a tough choice to make regarding the former Oklahoma Sooners defender. Despite the looming roster decisions, Spears-Jennings is a player on the bubble who absolutely deserves to stay.

What's In the Drinking Water In Oklahoma?

Did 31 other NFL teams completely miss on Robert Spears-Jennings, or what? This young defender has been nothing short of excellent in the preseason. He's poised and incredibly smart. He diagnoses the play in an instant and that has quickly endeared him to the entire coaching staff.

He's been a huge asset in the run game, moving up in the box and darting toward the ball carrier. He finished three preseason games with six tackles.

In pass coverage, he's displayed significant promise. He can match up well with tight ends and running backs because of his length and lower-body agility, and with a bit more technical improvement, he could become a complete safety in the passing game.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during player introductions against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proving His Worth Despite HIs Inexperience

The Steelers originally planned for Darnell Savage to be the third safety behind DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker. That plan didn't last long, as Savage was released during the second week of training camp.

Out went Savage, and in came Rayshawn Jenkins. The addition spelled trouble for Spears-Jennings initially, but that hasn't been the outcome. Instead, the Steelers have a competent and confidence-inspiring foursome at the safety position. With Jenkins and Spears-Jennings backing up the top tandem, this secondary is in a much better place heading into the regular season.

From his play at safety, to his special teams abilities, Spears-Jennings brings a bit of everything to the Steelers' lineup. The coaching staff has the unenviable task of trimming down this roster, but Spears-Jennings should avoid the axe. He's earned his spot on this roster, and he's shown that he's much more than a throwaway seventh-round pick.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!