Steelers Make First Round of Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first round of cuts with the preseason having concluded as they dwindle their roster down to the 53-player limit going into the regular season.

With the roster cutdown deadline sitting just two days away on August 30, the Steelers have released defensive backs Jaylon Guilbeau, Jack Henderson, Brandon Hill, Tamon Lynum and Daryl Porter, offensive lineman Gregory Crippen, running back Alex Tecza, tight end Jaheim Bell and wide receivers Jakobie Keeney-James, Cornell Powell and Isaiah Winstead.

Both Guilbeau and Tecza signed with the Steelers on August 24, with the former having previously worked out for the team on August 23 while the latter tried out during Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp in May.

Hill inked a deal with the team on August 25 and was released alongside a fellow Pitt alum in Lynum.

Keeney-James, Powell and Winstead all joined the Steelers during August.

Crippen signed with them in May after trying out during rookie minicamp while Bell re-signed with Pittsburgh that same month after previously closing out the 2025 campaign on its practice squad.

Henderson and Porter both spent time on the Steelers' practice squad last season as well.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) look to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Watch Before Final Roster Cuts

At this juncture, a lot would seem to be riding on how the Steelers proceed with Will Howard.

The second-year quarterback was being evaluated for a head injury after the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, and there haven't been any updates on his status as of yet.

Howard is all but guaranteed to make the 53-man roster if he's healthy as one of Pittsburgh's four signal callers.

Should he end up being placed on the reserve/injured list and thus miss at least the first four games of the regular season, however, that would open up another spot that otherwise wouldn't have been available.

For players who have floated closer to the wrong side of the roster bubble in lieu of the team's expected decision to hold onto four quarterbacks, such as Ryan McCollum, Cole Holcomb and Dean Lowry just to name a few, their chances of making the team would then rise if Howard isn't healthy going into Week 1.

On the flip side, if he is left off IR at final roster cuts, then that same group of players would then be on notice as potential cut candidates despite their value as veteran depth pieces for the Steelers.

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