One UDFA Makes Steelers 2026 Roster

PITTSBURGH -- It was a poorly kept secret that rookies would be a major influence on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. After the team made nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft and invited a large group of first-year players to training camp, it was inevitable that new head coach Mike McCarthy would load up on young talent.

And load up on rookies, the Steelers certainly did. All nine members of the draft class have secured a spot on the initial 53-man roster, plus one other surprise addition.

The Steelers opted to keep defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. The 22-year-old former Syracuse Orange standout quietly made his case and carved out a role in the team's front seven.

Polished Young Pass Rusher for Steelers to Mold

In the team's final preseason contest, the Steelers battled the Buffalo Bills. It was a fitting final opponent for Jobity Jr., who was born in Buffalo and played his collegiate football in the state of New York at Syracuse University.

Maybe it was a home field advantage for Jobity Jr., or maybe he thrives under pressure, either way, he played his best game of the preseason in the finale. He made just one tackle in the game, but it was a tackle that iced his spot on the initial roster.

Working against the left guard of the Bills, Jobity Jr. began the play with a quick stutter to throw him off. The guard stuck with him, however, and forced him to adjust. In response, Jobity Jr. kept pushing and motoring, backing the guard into the pocket. A few seconds later, the pocket had collapsed and Jobity Jr. was right on top of the quarterback. He was able to record the sack, tackle for loss and get his teammates off the field.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Steelers Fear Waivers?

Apparently, the Steelers saw that play and came to the conclusion that he's a player not worth parting with, even if only temporarily.

One reason could be that they feared placing him on waivers. If they felt the rest of the NFL saw what they did, the idea of waiving him and hoping he could be re-signed to the practice squad felt like a daunting task.

Instead of taking the risk, the Steelers kept Jobity Jr.

What This Means for Steelers Roster

The biggest takeaway from all of this is simple. This new coaching staff in Pittsburgh does not prioritize experience over talent. The team opted to keep the entire draft class, plus Jobity Jr. on the roster. Between now and Week 1 of the regular season, a ton of changes will happen, and it's possible not every single rookie that currently sits on the roster will be there against the Atlanta Falcons.

For now, Kevin Jobity Jr. is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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