Steelers Have Clear Favorite for Future QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been starved of a franchise quarterback for half a decade.

As a result, Steelers youngsters Will Howard and Drew Allar generated a ton of hype and fanfare throughout the offseason, more than most sixth- and third-round picks, respectively, would typically garner.

Now that the preseason is water under the bridge and there is enough game tape of both players to help form more informed takes, there's an obvious favorite when it comes to the more promising signal caller amongst the duo.

It's Allar.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Allar Has a Brighter Future Than Howard

From the moment Allar was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, there was no skating around the reality that he wasn't going to factor into the team's plans as a rookie and had a litany of issues in his game that had to be worked out before he could ever take a step towards realistically being considered a long-term solution.

The Penn State product still has a fair amount of ground to cover in that respect, but the strides he's made while working with head coach Mike McCarthy and the rest of the offensive staff are apparent.

Allar's preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers was his best work this summer, as he threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns while completing 10 of his 13 passing attempts and also rushing for a score.

His numbers weren't quite as gaudy over the final two preseason bouts, recording a combined 198 yards on 20-of-41 passing with no touchdowns, but the fact that he only played during the second half of those contests with a nondescript group of weapons that dropped a healthy amount of throws and an offensive line that's struggled all summer certainly didn't work to his advantage either.

Allar's mechanics are still spotty at times, though his pocket presence and general accuracy is taking shape and seemingly improving by the snap.

His arm talent has never been in question, and while his outing against Buffalo was absent of any jaw-dropping throws, the Steelers know what he's ultimately capable of in that regard.

Howard's own first taste of game action vs. Green Bay was a success too, as he connected on seven of his nine passes and got progressively more comfortable as he went on.

The 24-year-old followed that up by throwing two interceptions against the Jets before throwing another pick vs. Buffalo and posting 143 yards with two touchdowns between those games.

While Howard's turnovers vs. New York may or may not have partially been Roman Wilson's fault and his interception against Buffalo was a product of miscommunication, it simply can't happen.

McCarthy has been complementary of Howard at every turn, and the team's confidence in his skill set is backed up by the notion that they're widely expected to keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

For as much as Howard's toughness, IQ and poise have been lauded, it's tough to grow into a starting-level signal caller when your arm talent and athleticism is unremarkable.

He could be a strong backup or even a bridge-type option at the position, though Allar's traits far outshine Howard's, even if the latter is above the former on the depth chart this season.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Allar Become a Franchise QB?

As has been reiterated time and time again, Allar's tools are consistent with that of a franchise quarterback when it comes to his size and arm talent.

Should the mechanics come together, Pittsburgh could have something special on its hands. We're still a ways away from that outcome becoming a reality, however.

Allar's preseason went over well. If he stays on an upward trajectory during his rookie campaign, which is setting up as a redshirt year of sorts, there's every chance in the world that he's the favorite to win the starting job in 2027.

The addition of an early-round quarterback via the 2027 NFL Draft would complicate Allar's odds, but otherwise he's in a good spot moving forward.

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