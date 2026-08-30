Steelers Trade RB Kaleb Johnson to Packers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another surprising trade ahead of the roster cutdown deadline. Less than 24 hours after the team sent former first-round pick Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys in a mid-round pick swap, the team has sent another highly-regarded draft pick packing.

The Steelers traded running back Kaleb Johnson to the Green Bay Packers. The third-year running back announced the news himself on Instagram.

Looks like Kaleb Johnson is headed to the Packers in a trade pic.twitter.com/O3n0S3WDRn — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) August 30, 2026

The move marks an end to a completely forgettable tenure in Pittsburgh for the former third-round pick.

Steelers’ Third-Round Struggles Highlighted Again

With this move, the Steelers’ struggles to land impact players in the third round is called into question again. In back-to-back drafts, the Steelers selected wide receiver Roman Wilson, followed by Johnson. Neither has proven to be an integral piece of the franchise, and the hope is that this year’s trio from the third round can buck the trend.

That wasn't from lack of effort or opportunities for the tailback. The Steelers gave Johnson plenty of opportunity to earn his spot, but sadly, he couldn't make it happen. During the second preseason game, Johnson received 10 carries in an attempt to stand out, but he looked like a pedestrian version of a starting running back. In the final game, he was given just a few handoffs as he was relegated to playing strictly in the back portion of the second half.

It’s a shame for Johnson, who entered the NFL and the organization with a ton of promise and upside.

What This Means for Steelers RB Room

It also likely signifies that Travis Homer is going to be taking on a significant role. Not only will he be a key contributor on both the punt and kicking teams, he will also be counted on to be a necessary change of pace back behind Dowdle and Warren.

That's where that versatility comes into play once again. For McCarthy, a third running back has to be able to produce across the lineup and across several situations. He's not going to get 10 carries per game or touch the ball more than a few times on offense, so how can Homer make a difference? As the punter's personal protector and a blocking force on punt and kick returns, he can help guide the special teams to an improved status.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!