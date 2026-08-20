Three Positions Steelers Can Cut to Keep Four Quarterbacks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty riding on their second preseason contest against the New York Jets. Multiple position battles headline the remaining preseason games, with the biggest remaining question to answer pertaining to the quarterback position.

The young Steelers quarterbacks will be center stage in their second preseason contest, giving Will Howard and Drew Allar the chance to force Mike McCarthy’s hand. With a strong showing, this roster might just end up with four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster.

While Howard fights for his life with the Steelers, veteran Mason Rudolph is comfortably waiting for the regular season, where he will be the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers. But if they keep four quarterbacks, that will ripple out and impact the rest of the roster construction. These positions specifically will be the first ones affected if the team decides to keep all four QBs on the roster.

Running Back

If four quarterbacks stay on the roster, the first offensive position that will be hit is running backs. The team will carry three for their regular season opener, and those three are most likely to include Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle and veteran Travis Homer.

Ordinarily, keeping a fourth is an easy decision. But with players like Kaleb Johnson, Lew Nichols and Eli Heidenreich battling for that spot, the staff might decide that position is the easiest to cut down on.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebacker

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers currently have a surplus of inside linebackers. Elandon Roberts returned to the organization after a year with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he didn’t return to watch idly on the sidelines. He is going to play, and the same can be said for Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

That leaves veteran Cole Holcomb and second-year special teams standout Carson Bruener deadlocked in a competition for one spot on the roster. Bruener brings a bit more speed and thump on the special teams, but Holcomb showed he can still start in a pinch and bring significant help stopping the run. It’s a tough call, but the defense will only be able to carry four inside linebackers if this plan moves forward.

Interior Offensive Line

The interior offensive line has only complicated the roster choices for McCarthy and his staff. Right guard Spencer Anderson hasn’t quite taken hold of the starting job. Swing guard and center Brock Hoffman might wind up on the first-team unit when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Right now, the team is likely to keep nine or 10 linemen, but that number might drop with four quarterbacks on the roster.

A name to watch in all of this is center Ryan McCollum. A valued backup the last few seasons, Hoffman’s arrival could make McCollum expendable.

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