Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Announces Final NFL Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers waited several months for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision regarding the 2026 season, but it ultimately worked out for the organization. With the team beginning the next phase of their offseason programming, the team finally inked Rodgers to a one-year contract.

With his return, it means that Rodgers is the Steelers’ starter for the 2026 season. Just don’t expect this to happen a third time.

During Rodgers’ first time speaking with the local media since signing his latest deal, the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer confirmed that this will be his last season in the NFL. Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein shared the news via his X account.

Aaron Rodgers confirms it's his last year in the NFL — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) May 20, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers are now officially all-in on the 2026 season. It was a foregone conclusion as the team waited for Rodgers to return, but now that he’s back and on his farewell tour, the goal is quite simple. The Steelers are gunning for a Super Bowl in head coach Mike McCarthy’s first and Rodgers’ last seasons in Pittsburgh.

This also means the Steelers can look ahead to 2027 and begin making plans. With youngsters Will Howard and Drew Allar in the mix, the team is now one step closer to finding their next franchise quarterback.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why This Is a Good Thing for Steelers

With this update, the Steelers truly have the best of both worlds. For the upcoming season, their quarterback room is improved. Hoping that Allar or Howard were ready to be QB1 at this stage of their careers is wishful thinking, and veteran backup Mason Rudolph is not much better as a full-season starter.

Rodgers is now around and the Steelers’ offense is, on paper, upgraded heading into 2026. For a team that fell woefully short offensively during their Wild Card loss, there is good reason to be optimistic. Rodgers has two more wide receiving options in Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard, and a reunion with Coach McCarthy will hopefully rekindle some magic they forged during their time with the Green Bay Packers.

Looking at the long-term, the Steelers have clarity. The 2026 season marks the end of the stopgap solution at quarterback. Rodgers has one more season and then he’s gone. That leaves a pair of quarterbacks under 25, plus another high draft pick in 2027, battling for the role of starter. If it fails, the search continues, but that’s besides the point. The Steelers will finally be forced to sink or swim as they try to find their next franchise player.

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