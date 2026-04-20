Steelers Had Great Pre-Draft Meeting with Top WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't coy about their top-30 visit with USC's Makai Lemon, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While speaking with reporters during their pre-draft press conference, both Steelers general manager Omar Khan had nothing but good things to say about Lemon when asked how his visit to the team's facility went.

"He was outstanding," Khan said. "We had a chance to meet him in [Indianapolis] and he was here. We spent some quality time with him, it was excellent time spent."

There have been reports that Lemon, who met with the Steelers at the NFL Scouting Combine as Khan noted, didn't interview well with some teams, but clearly Pittsburgh doesn't subscribe to that line of thinking and didn't have that same experience.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lemon's Fit with Steelers

In a lot of ways, Lemon is the ideal wide receiver for Pittsburgh based on where its roster stands.

In 2025, he finished with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 catches for the Trojans.

With DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. as bigger receivers who will line up on the outside, Lemon can operate of the slot, like he primarily did at USC.

A shifty and dynamic weapon who is a strong route-runner with fantastic body control and reliable hands, there simply aren't a ton of weaknesses in Lemon's game.

He can play on the outside as needed too at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, which is a trait head coach Mike McCarthy covets in general when it comes to his offense.

"Historically the first thing you think about in the slot is can the guy run the option route," McCarthy said. "In my experience - we call it the audobon - the ability to win outside the numbers and then transfer that inside. A lot of people look for the slot to be a small guy. I don't play that way. Our offensive system is built on making the quarterback successful. When you have a system where this player can do this and that player can do that."

Do Steelers Have a Real Shot at Lemon?

If Lemon ranks near the top of the Steelers' board, they'll probably have to trade up to land him.

Commonly projected to be selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 13 overall pick, there are no shortage of wide receiver-needy teams who could take a swing on a high-upside talent in Lemon before Pittsburgh is on the clock at No. 21.

It's not crazy to think that he could fall to the Steelers, but that would come as a bit of a surprise at this juncture.

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