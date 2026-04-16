5 Late-Round Sleepers Steelers Can't Afford to Miss On

From Nick Herbig to Spencer Anderson, Jack Sawyer and Mason McCormick, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done a pretty good job of finding value on Day 3 of the NFL Draft over the last few years.

Equipped with seven picks from the fourth through seventh rounds this time around, the Steelers will have the opportunity to uncover some hidden gems and fill out their roster with rookies who will start out as depth pieces and could later turn into impact pieces.

With that, here are five late-round prospects the Steelers should have their eye on.

Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

The interior of the defensive line isn't as much of a need for the Steelers as it was in last year's draft, where they took Derrick Harmon in the first round and Yahya Black in the fifth, but they could still stand to add some depth to the group.

Proctor, who played at the FCS level with Southeastern Louisiana, had two sacks on the road against LSU in 2025, helping to further put him on the map and on the radar of NFL front offices.

At 6-foot-2 and 291 pounds, Proctor ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which shows on tape with his explosiveness and athletic ability as an interior rusher.

He is light for the position at the next level and needs to add some strength in order to hold up against offensive linemen, particularly as a run defender.

As a pass rush specialist, though, Proctor could be a real disruptor who will likely go off the board early on Day 3 with a chance to sneak into the end of Day 2.

Navy’s Eli Heidenreich (22) rushes with the ball during the Liberty Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Jan. 2, 2026 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy

A Pittsburgh native, Heidenreich ran for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 109 passes for 1,994 yards and 16 scores during his time at Navy.

At 6-foot-0 and 198 pounds, Heidenreich is a versatile weapon who can line up either at wide receiver, particularly from the slot, or in the backfield and make an impact as a solid route-runner despite his limited tree in college with reliable hands and an innate ability to track the ball.

He does have shorter arms, isn't a good pass protector and doesn't have a true positional home, but as a gadget player who should also thrive on special teams, Heidenreich should be a target for the Steelers in the sixth round or so.

Febechi Nwaiwu, OG, Oklahoma

Nwaiwu, who started his collegiate career, at North Texas, started all 26 games he appeared in for Oklahoma between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, 24 of which came at right guard and two at center.

He has good size for the position at 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, which he generates an absurd amount of strength from, allowing him to anchor and move defenders in the run game as well as more than hold his own against power rushers.

Nwaiwu's athletic traits leave a lot to be desired, but given his versatility on the interior of the offensive line coupled with his strength, he profiles as a good reserve option right off the bat who could eventually develop into a starter for Pittsburgh.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek (89) rushes the ball along the sideline as Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) moves in Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

With how much skill position player talent Ohio State has on an annual basis, Kacmarek was never a top target in the team's offense after transferring over from Ohio University ahead of the 2024 campaign.

A national champion who played alongside Will Howard and Jack Sawyer two years ago, Kacmarek is a blocking specialist with a high motor who particularly thrives in the run game.

He doesn't offer a ton as a receiving option in terms of elusiveness or route-running ability, but his hands are super reliable.

After having hosted Kacmarek on a top-30 visit, the Steelers should look to select him on Day 3.

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

A ballhawk who finished 2025 with four interceptions at the FCS level with Stephen F. Austin, Demmings has ideal size for a cornerback at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds while also running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

There are always going to be questions about how a smaller-school prospect will translate to the NFL, but Demmings' physical nature and athletic traits should work to his advantage almost immediately.

He's still perhaps a bit raw from a technical perspective and could stand to add some strength, but Demmings would be a worthwhile addition for Pittsburgh around the fourth or fifth round given his upside and playmaking ability.

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