Steelers Have an Alex Highsmith Price Tag

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a substantial move during minicamp last week, extending Nick Herbig with a four-year deal and setting up their outside linebacker room of the future.

One consequence of the move involves another player at the position in Alex Highsmith. The Charlotte product may find his job at risk as the team builds around Herbig and T.J Watt.

Now, analysts who cover other franchises have begun to speak on the possibility of landing him in a trade, including On SI 49ers writer Grant Cohn on his "Cohn Zohn" podcast.

“From what I’m hearing, [the Steelers] want a second-rounder for him,” Cohn said.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) looks on before a play during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This seems like a high price for Highsmith, but Cohn believes the 49ers would have no qualms about it.

“The Niners don’t know what to do with [their picks]. They don’t know what to do with them, dude. They don’t even get value for their picks, right?” Cohn said. “Like you have a second-round pick and you take a guy who’s supposed to go in round three and it’s like, ‘Well, we had him ranked higher.’”

If the team could land a proven player instead of gambling on a Day 2 selection, it may make sense for them to make a move for the Steelers vet.

“Then who cares? You don’t even get value for your picks anyway, man.” Cohn said. “Trade him for Highsmith if that’s what it takes because you know what? You know he’ll be good. You know he’ll be good. You’ll know exactly what you’ll get from Highsmith.”

Are Steelers in Position to Capitalize on Highsmith's Value?

Pittsburgh's sack leader in 2025 with 9.5 to go alongside 44 pressures (per Pro Football Focus), Highsmith is undeniably one of the most indispensable components of the team's defense.

With Herbig under contract at a price tag of $25 million through the 2030 campaign while Watt has three seasons left after signing a three-year, $123 million extension last July, however, Highsmith's future with the Steelers has become complicated.

The 28-year-old has two years on his own contract with an average annual value of $17 million. For the level of production that Highsmith brings, his deal is nothing short of a steal and could potentially make it easier for Pittsburgh to find a trade partner for him.

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Steelers shouldn't rush into a Highsmith trade, as they could keep him on the roster in 2026 and stay afloat from a cap space perspective while looking to contend for a playoff spot.

On the other hand, if the 49ers or another team in the league with a need at EDGE rusher calls up Pittsburgh and offers a second-rounder for Highsmith, who doesn't feel particularly likely to get his own new massive contract from the organization, it would be smart to take it.

Adding what could be an early Day 2 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft would help the Steelers' pursuit of a franchise quarterback next spring and thus ease the sting of parting ways with Highsmith if such an opportunity arises.

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