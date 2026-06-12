Steelers May Have to Give Joey Porter Jr. Record-Setting Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have to get comfortable with the idea of handing Joey Porter Jr. a record-breaking extension.

As noted by ESPN's Bill Barnwell, Porter Jr. is one of several cornerbacks from the 2023 draft class who could feasibly sign market-setting deals this offseason.

"Between Porter, Christian Gonzalez of the Patriots, DJ Turner II of the Bengals and Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks, there are four corners who could credibly command market-setting deals from the 2023 class alone," Barnwell wrote.

Barnwell added that Porter Jr.'s status as a second-round pick, meaning the fifth-year option isn't at play for the Steelers, could make his contract situation more tenuous.

"As second-round picks, Porter and Turner are in the final years of their respective deals, which might make their situations more pressing," Barnwell wrote.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Should Steelers Act Quickly to Get a New Contract Done?

A factor at play that could impact the timing of Pittsburgh and Porter Jr. reaching an agreement is that the latter would benefit from dragging things out and allowing his fellow classmates to secure their new deals first as a means of topping them down the line.

"They're collectively playing a waiting game with one another here, given that the first player to sign might set the market for the others to top," Barnwell wrote.

The Steelers were able to iron out all the finer details with Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington during mandatory minicamp despite Porter Jr. feeling like more of a priority given his status as their No. 1 corner.

The timing on that front can be at least partially attributed to the fact that neither Herbig or Washington were ever going to get paid at the top of the EDGE rusher or tight end markets, respectively.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Because Porter Jr. has a realistic shot of accomplishing that goal, however, the circumstances are quite different for Pittsburgh, especially with a slew of other corners in need of big-money extensions around the league.

The predicament is somewhat reminiscent of how the EDGE rusher market played out last offseason, which saw T.J. Watt ink a three-year, $123 million extension with the Steelers in mid-July after both Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million) and Myles Garrett (four years, $160 million) reset the market before him.

Pittsburgh isn't going to let Porter Jr., who was a top-10 cornerback in the NFL last season, go anywhere. Trent McDuffie established the new high water mark at the position with a four-year, $124 million deal after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in March, meaning $31 million would be the total to beat if Porter Jr. really does have his sights set on setting the market.

It would behoove the Steelers to hammer out an agreement as quickly as possible so that the price tag doesn't keep climbing, but Porter Jr. doesn't have any incentive to rush into a deal on his end.

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