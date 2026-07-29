Steelers Reveal Details of Joey Porter Jr. Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are without two starting cornerbacks to open training camp. Both Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. were both placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, keeping them on the sideline as players begin practicing at Saint Vincent College.

While Ramsey was expected, general manager Omar Khan shared the news on report day and revealing that he suffered a knee injury during minicamp; Porter Jr. was a surprise.

The fourth-year cornerback was placed on the PUP list after the team's mobility test. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, he had something "flare up" during the test and was then placed on the list.

"Traditionally, I know every training camp I've been a part of, the old days you had more of a conditioning test. We have a mobility workout," McCarthy explained. "Times have changed, going back to those days. I just think the players and their offseason work, training that leads into it. But he had something that flaired up and that's why you do the workout. It's part of the re-entry."

McCarthy isn't ready to give a timeline on Porter Jr., saying they're taking it "day-by-day" as they begin camp.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think the biggest thing with training camp, we're not going to give timelines or anything. We're going to take it day-by-day and see how he is," McCarthy added.

In the meantime, the Steelers will give opportunities to some of their younger depth players. Without two of their starters, names like Asante Samuel Jr., Brandin Echols and rookie Daylen Everette will fill in with the first team and have chances to prove themselves amongst the defense's biggest names.

"It's always an opportunity," McCarthy said. "You think of the cliché of accountability and availability. The availability opportunity of these young guys, you're always looking to try and get more reps. You have to play the combinations of particularly sub defenses to prominent personnel groups in our game. So, the combinations of the safeties, nickels and corners, it's a great opportunity for these guys to get reps."

The Steelers are in the midst of a contract negotiation with Porter Jr., but Khan made it known that nothing is imminent. Those negotiations will likely continue even with Porter Jr. on the PUP list as the two sides try to reach an agreement before Week 1 of the regular season.

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