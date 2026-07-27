Why Steelers Are Rooting for Patriots Extension

PITTSBURGH — One major piece of business remains for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the organization makes its final preparations before training camp, a contract extension for top cornerback Joey Porter Jr. looms.

The Steelers would love to lock up their star defender to a deal that keeps him in Pittsburgh for another four years, while paying him as a top-10 cornerback in the NFL. Porter Jr. has been reportedly seeking a deal that pays him as the top guy at his position. With negotiations at a standstill, an outside development might be exactly what the Steelers need.

The New England Patriots have their own star cornerback seeking a new deal, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently told reporters they made an offer to Christian Gonzalez that would make him the highest-paid corner in the NFL. The Steelers should be crossing their fingers, hoping or praying that deal gets done as soon as possible, because it will only help them secure a new contract with Porter Jr.

Why Steelers Want Patriots to Finalize Deal With Gonzales

Let’s be clear about something: the Steelers are not getting a discount on the coming deal. Even if they “win” the negotiation, they are going to pay Porter Jr. at least $25 million per season and guarantee him north of $40 million. That’s a hefty sum of money, regardless of how you scrutinize or what context is added.

If the Patriots ink Gonzalez to a new deal, one that would make him the highest-paid corner in the NFL, that means he will make a higher salary than the $31 million per season Trent McDuffie makes with the Los Angeles Rams.

There’s the top of the market. Add in Devon Witherspoon’s imminent extension with the Seattle Seahawks, and you have the highest end of the salary range covered.

It doesn’t make things cheaper for the Steelers, but it does put a ceiling on any deal. Porter Jr. is a top defender in the NFL, but he’s not better than any of those three guys, and the Steelers won’t pay him like he is. Even better for the Steelers, they don't have to try to beat any speculative or potential contracts. Instead, they can point to McDuffie and Gonzalez, and that's reason enough to deny him a $30 million per season salary.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) works out at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Porter Jr. Still Wins

The Steelers might benefit from Gonzalez signing as soon as possible, but Joey Porter Jr. is the big winner in all of this. The young cornerback’s patience is paying off. Sure, he could have signed early in the summer and received a deal that would have paid him a reasonable salary and come with guaranteed money.

Now, Porter Jr. is looking at a minimum of $25 million per season and a guaranteed dollar amount in the range of $45 to $60 million, at least. At worst, he’s paid like a top-10 cornerback. At best, he enters the top five just behind the likes of Gonzalez and McDuffie.

Either way, Porter Jr. wins. The window for a hometown discount has been slammed shut. He makes bank and gets a long-term commitment from the Steelers. He might not be the player who resets the cornerback market, but he will be the one who benefits from it.

In the meantime, the Steelers are looking for any bit of help to push this deal with Porter Jr. over the edge. Gonzalez signing might just be that, and that’s why the team is wishing the Patriots would get this deal done.

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