Steelers Sign Former Browns Safety

PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Steelers conclude their first week of training camp practices, the roster is receiving some defensive reinforcements.

The Steelers’ safety position has been a huge topic of conversation with training camp beginning. Behind their starting duo and veteran backup Darnell Savage, the group struggled for depth.

Which is probably why the Steelers didn’t wait long to add another experienced safety to the mix. First reported by former NFL player Jahleel Addae, the Steelers are bringing in former Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins on a one-year deal.

Per Source: Rayshawn Jenkins has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh adds a 10-year veteran, versatile playmaker, and experienced leader to its secondary. @Jenkz_26 #NFL #FreeAgency #TrainingCamp — Jahleel Addae (@Do_OrAddae37) August 1, 2026

What Jenkins Brings to Steelers

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Jenkins brings a ton of NFL experience to Pittsburgh. Over nine NFL campaigns, he’s appeared in 132 games with the Chargers, Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. He's also started 92 of those contests. He's eclipsed 100 total tackles twice over his career, the last time occurring in 2023 with Jacksonville. The 32-year-old has also shown off some playmaking abilities in the secondary, recording 34 pass breakups and 11 interceptions over his career.

Last year, Jenkins appeared in all 17 games with the Browns. He played a reserve role, starting just three games, and recorded 45 total tackles and an interception.

With that type of experience and productivity, he gives the Steelers an ideal number four safety to add to the roster.

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins (28) catches a pass during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Rest of Steelers Safeties

Heading into the second week of camp, there were a few young defensive backs that had earned a greater opportunity. Second-year safety Jack Henderson, a player out of the University of Minnesota, was one of the big winners of the first week. He played snaps with the first-team defense, and he appeared to be one of the early risers at camp. During day three of on-field activities, Henderson never left the first-team field, taking nearly the entire run of snaps.

Similarly, other defensive backs like Daylen Everette, Tamon Lynum and Darly Porter Jr. have all showed off some impressive moments over the first few days. It's part of the reason why the secondary has quickly gone from major area of concern to source of optimism.

With Jenkins now in the mix, expect the reps for players like Henderson specifically to decrease. The young safety can obviously outplay Jenkins and keep climbing up the depth chart, but the organization clearly sees experience as a priority in the secondary.

Whatever happens, the Steelers are clearly seeking more depth and improvements to the safety position.

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