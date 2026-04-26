Steelers Best and Worst Picks of 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 NFL Draft is complete. This team added to both sides of the ball, finishing with 10 selections and plenty of competition - including a new quarterback battle.

There's been a hefty amount of criticism geared toward Pittsburgh during the three-day span as the Steelers' picks left many unenthused. Not all of the picks received negative reviews, though. Some of them were great. With two standing out as the best.

Here are the two top picks and the worst two picks of the Steelers' draft.

Best Picks

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

At pick No. 47, the Steelers showed just how determined they were to land a wide receiver. And after missing out on Makai Lemon in the first round, they weren't risking the same mistake twice.

Bernard is an immediate WR3 for the Steelers with just as much potential as any wide receiver in the class. He's capable of playing outside or inside, has the speed to work jet sweeps and as a gadget player, and the catch radius to make any play as a receiver.

Without question, the Alabama product is the Steelers' best draft pick of 2026, and fans should be thrilled he ended up in Pittsburgh.

Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

At the end of the third round, the Steelers went up to grab another immediate starter and a player with a ton of upside. Gennings Dunker played tackle at Iowa but walks into Pittsburgh as a guard and has an opportunity to beat out Brock Hoffman and Spencer Anderson for an immediate starting role.

There may be a learning curve to his game, but Dunker has all the potential to be a good starter in the NFL. He's strong, athletic, and has good foot and hand placement. The position change is the only question mark, but one that you can overlook because of the upside.

Worst Picks

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Drew Allar wasn't the strangest pick of the Steelers' draft, but he may have been the worst. The Penn State quarterback has a ton of upside, but drafting him at No. 76 is a stretch. For a team that already has a developmental quarterback in Will Howard, they didn't need another that early, and Allar comes with the highest chance of flat out not working, and Pittsburgh wasted their third pick on him.

Kaden Wetjen, KR, Iowa

While not the worst pick, Kaden Wetjen being a fourth-round pick shocked everyone - Kaden Wetjen included.

The Iowa kick returner was on the golf course when he got the phone call from the Steelers. Pittsburgh was the only team to formally meet with him at the NFL Combine, so he expected them to be his landing spot. He didn't think it was going to be that early, though. No one did.

Drafting a kick returner in the fourth round is questionable in any draft. There are bigger positions of need, and with names like Skyler Bell and Kyle Louis still on the board, it felt like a reach. Will he impact this team immediately? Yes. Could they have gotten him in the fifth or sixth, or maybe even the seventh rounds? Probably.

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