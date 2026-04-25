Steelers Bolster Secondary With Speedy Georgia CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their secondary with their second pick of the third round in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At No. 85 overall, Pittsburgh went with Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette, who stands at 6-foot-1 and one-fourth of an inch and 296 pounds.

Everette ran a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine alongside a 1.54-second 10-yard split.

He spent his entire collegiate career at Georgia, winning a national title as a true freshman during the 2022 season. Everette finished his time as a Bulldog with a total of 149 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The soon-to-be 22-year-old profiles as more of a boundary corner than a nickelback due to his size and length. Everette has the traits to eventually become a starter, but he needs some time to develop before reaching that level.

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