Steelers vs. Buccaneers Takeaways: The Comeback Tells Nothing

PITTSBURGH -- Jamel Dean revenge game. That's it. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-19 in Week 6 in a crazy overtime game. But the final quarter-plus was what mattered in this one.

Dean intercepted Jalon Daniels with under two minutes remaining in a tied ball game. Dean, who played well all game, took the ball down to the three-yard line, setting the Steelers up for a field goal. It wasn't the end as the Buccaneers kicked their own field goal and sent the game into overtime. But Pittsburgh finished strong, scoring in OT and leaving Raymond James Stadium winners in this one.

Outside of Dean's heorics, the Steelers walk away with a 4-2 record and a season that's still very much so alive. But things weren't pretty. This game was tough to watch, and left plenty of takeaways for the black and gold.

Let's talk about it.

The Comeback Doesn't Tell the Story

The Steelers were not a good football team for three quarters. Truthfully, they were pitiful. Their offense wasn't awake, their quarterback was struggling, their stars were nowhere to be found and their defense was bland at best.

It was as poor of a showing as they could put on.

But the fourth quarter told a different story. Aaron Rodgers found his mojo and started moving around, DK Metcalf became the fourth quarter hero he's been on several occasions this season and the defense put pressure on Jalon Daniels.

Everything flipped, and the Steelers walked away winners. And while it wasn't pretty, it's a win. Sometimes in the NFL, that's all you can ask for.

Now, in terms of reflection, there isn't much good. Yes, a victory keeps the season moving in the right direction, but the team has some serious concerns leaving Tampa Bay.

Let's dive into them.

Kaden Wetjen Experiment Needs to End

The Steelers have the worst kick return team in the NFL, and the conversation would be much less notable if they didn't spend a fourth-round pick on a player who is putting up numbers comparable to Cordarrelle Patterson's only year in Pittsburgh.

There was a moment of life for Wetjen in the first half of this game, but it was called back by a blindside block by Cole Holcomb. Immediately afterward, things went back to their disappointing ways, and seemingly got worse as the game went on.

The special teams unit as a whole is a disaster right now. Chris Boswell is becoming a bigger concern than an asset for this team, missing another field goal against the Bucs, and the coverage teams are average at best.

None of it's good. But the thing that stands out the most is how bizarre it is to continue keeping Kaden Wetjen around, or on the game-day roster, especially when the team is banged up at wide receiver.

At this point, it doesn't make any sense to keep things the same. And starting by ending the Kaden Wetjen experiment feels like the right call.

Aaron Rodgers Can't Play on the Road

Who knows what it is, but Aaron Rodgers looks like a completely different, and much worse, quarterback on the road compared to at home. When the Steelers are playing at Acrisure Stadium, Rodgers is sharp, dynamic, athletic at times, and makes plays.

On the road, he's almost scared. He throws off his back foot a ton, doesn't try to extend plays and hasn't been able to find consistent momentum in any of the team's three road games.

Rodgers' energy is the life and death of the Steelers' offense. When he's hot, they're moving well, making big plays and winning games. When he's not, there's no life to this group.

On the road, there hasn't been any energy in three games.

This team doesn't stand a chance without Rodgers playing well. And at 4-2, they're going to need him to find his footing on the road before this season gets out of hand.

Elandon Roberts Time

The Steelers need Elandon Roberts, or at least need to test him out. Patrick Queen is just nowhere to be found, and when he is involved in a play, he's usually behind an offensive player, chasing someone down or just standing near the play.

It's all around bad for Queen right now.

There are a lot of players on Pittsburgh's defense who are underperforming. None seem to be as crucial and disappointing as Queen, though, and none seem to have a replacement option as good as Elandon Roberts.

Who knows if Roberts provides better play than Queen is giving the Steelers, but he's worth a shot.

Maybe a physical inside linebacker is what the Steelers need most. But even if it's not, this group can't be playing much worse, so you might as well try.

DK Metcalf Needs More Than a Quarter

It's not too surprising that DK Metcalf has vanished from the Steelers' offense outside of the fourth quarter, but it is concerning. Metcalf has struggled all season, and it's looking more like the team needs to find other options, because him being on the field doesn't add much to this receiving core.

Metcalf finished Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts with three receptions for 12 yards. He finished Week 6 against the Buccaneers with 11 receptions for 97 yards.

He had 12 yards coming into the fourth quarter. And while it's nice to get contributions late in the game, Pittsburgh needs three more quarters of play from their top wideout.

It's evident that Metcalf is no longer a true WR1 in the NFL, but that shouldn't mean he's no longer a contributor to an offense.

Metcalf, McCarthy, Rodgers - who knows what needs to change, but something does. The Steelers need Metcalf to get involved, and actually make plays. Otherwise, general manager Omar Khan better be on the phone looking for another wideout.