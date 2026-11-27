Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to pay tribute to Aaron Rodgers against the Denver Broncos.

After scoring a 22-yard touchdown against Patrick Surtain II with under two minutes left in the first quarter, Metcalf seemed to hold up a total of eight fingers as part of his celebration in what could quite easily be interpreted as a shoutout to his former quarterback.

DK Metcalf throwing up 8️⃣ for Aaron Rodgers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/du9gpFgRmh — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2026

It's also possible that Metcalf holding up four fingers on both of his hands was in reference to his own jersey number (No. 4) or completely coincidental by nature.

Either way, it's hard not to believe or at least speculate that Metcalf was referencing Rodgers with his celebration after the future Hall of Famer was released by the Steelers earlier this week following an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in which he called out head coach Mike McCarthy by stating that he had been falling asleep in meetings and broke down the team's halftime huddle in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles with a "1, 2, 3, Packers!" chant, among other revelations and accusations.

Rodgers and Metcalf were close as well during their somewhat brief time together in Pittsburgh, so it wouldn't be surprising if the latter was in fact showing some support to the former after finding the end zone.