Elandon Roberts Clears the Air on Steelers Feelings

Elandon Roberts shut down the notion that he had any issues with the Pittsburgh Steelers upon his return to the team.

Roberts, who signed to the Steelers' practice squad earlier this week, said that he has no hard feelings stemming from his surprise release at final roster cuts in late August and that he wouldn't have come back if that were the case since he would've been a distraction.

"It's real comfortable still," Roberts said. "Know the playbook still, know the expectation... I mean I have a great relationship with everybody upstairs. Coaches, everybody, so it's no hard feelings. If I had hard feelings, I wouldn't have came back because then that's a distraction to the team, and I'm here to do whatever it takes for the team to win and whatnot, so now I'm all good."

Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) runs with the ball after a whistle during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Looking Back on When Roberts Was Cut

Inside linebacker was one of the position groups that was most in need of outside reinforcements during the offseason for Pittsburgh.

The organization didn't select any players at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft despite using 10 picks, and the group was ultimately the same heading into training camp as it was in 2025 after re-signing Cole Holcomb to a two-year, $5 million deal in March.

Given the unit's struggles last season, the lack of change was a pretty big surprise. Because Roberts was still on the free agent market come August, however, it wasn't too late for the Steelers to bring back the fan-favorite on a one-year contract and reunite him with Patrick Graham, who was Roberts' defensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Roberts was impressive throughout the preseason, finishing with 10 tackles over two games, and it felt like he was playing himself into a sizable role heading into the regular season.

Instead, the Steelers let him go in what ended up being the team's most unforeseen transaction on roster cutdown day.

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) looks on at the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Can Roberts Help Improve the Middle of Steelers' Defense?

With little improvement at inside linebacker in Graham's system, Pittsburgh had to make a move to supplement the group.

Payton Wilson has shown some growth as a run defender, though he's run into issues finishing tackles at times and isn't as stout in coverage as he should be for a player with his athletic tools.

Patrick Queen, in the final season of a three-year, $41 million deal, has continued to be inconsistent and potentially would have already lost his grasp on his starting spot if the Steelers were confident Cole Holcomb or even Carson Bruener could take on his workload.

Though Roberts is currently on the practice squad, it's not far-fetched to believe he'll eventually take snaps away from Queen in the near future.

A thumper who's always specialized as a downhill run defender with clear limitations in coverage, Roberts is the type of high-floor veteran that Pittsburgh has desperately needed at the position since his departure ahead of the 2025 campaign. It also helps that Roberts picked up experience playing alongside Wilson and Queen for the Steelers in 2024.

He isn't going to patch up all of the problems in the middle of Pittsburgh's defense, but he'll certainly make a difference whenever he is out there.

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