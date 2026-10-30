Steelers Could Get WR Back From Injury vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of a big-time Week 8 clash with the Cleveland Browns at Acrisue Stadium.

Among the most notable storylines to come from the report is that wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) was ruled as questionable to play vs. Cleveland.

Skowronek suffered his injury in the first half of the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts and missed the team's following two games as a result.

He returned to practice as a limited participant this week, however, and now there's at least a chance that he'll suit up against the Browns.

Skowronek isn't necessarily an impact player on the offensive side of the ball, having logged 170 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions over 32 games with Pittsburgh.

Given that the Steelers have been incredibly short-handed at receiver with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on the reserve/injured list, however, Skowronek's potential return is a pretty big deal.

Skowronek is also one of the league's elite special teamers, evidenced by the fact that he was a Pro Bowler in 2025, and for a unit that's struggled this season, possibly having him back on the field in that role should help a ton too.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) runs onto the the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Moving in Right Direction at WR

While Pittsburgh has dealt with a deficiency at receiver in recent weeks, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

As Skowronek is nearing a return, it appears as though Wilson and Pittman Jr. have good chances of returning down the line too.

There was some concern that Pittman Jr. in particular would be out long-term, but head coach Mike McCarthy stated on October 29 that he thinks all of the Steelers’ players on IR, “have a chance to come back,” this season.

Wilson, who has been working with Pittsburgh’s rehab group at practice is week, appears closer to making his way back despite being placed on IR a week after Pittman Jr.

Still, a potential Pittman Jr. return down the line would be massive news for a Steelers team that needs receiver help.

The Steelers are expected to be active on the trade market when it comes to adding a difference-maker at the position too, and with the deadline coming up on November 10, such a move will happen in the near future as the team looks to establish itself as a contender in the AFC.