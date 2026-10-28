Steelers WR Situation Gets Some Positive News

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally received some positive injury news as it pertains to their wide receivers.

During practice on October 28, Ben Skowronek (calf) was back on the field while Roman Wilson (finger) was working off to the side for the first time since suffering his injury.

The players in yellow in this shot encompass the Steelers DB corps. I don’t see CB Brandon Echols in there.

Echols missed Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury suffered during the Bucs game the week prior. pic.twitter.com/neTy7uPtEQ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 28, 2026

Skowronek has missed two games in a row while Wilson has been on the reserve/injured list for two games up to this point.

Considering Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has also resided on IR since Week 5, the Steelers have been dealing with a lack of depth at receiver over their past few contests.

With Skowronek seemingly making progress while Wilson is potentially ahead of schedule, though, things are starting to look up for Pittsburgh.

How Steelers Have Held Up During WR Absences

When Pittman Jr. was initially placed on IR, the assumption was that Wilson would become rather indispensable for Pittsburgh's offense.

That was largely true for the first half of the team's Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, as he logged 20 snaps before going down with his injury at the end of the second quarter.

Skowronek also suffered his injury in the first half of that contest, leaving the Steelers incredibly short-handed at receiver.

Germie Bernard stepped up in a big way though, finishing with 80 yards on six receptions in a 34-22 victory over Indianapolis.

The second-round rookie carried that momentum over to Pittsburgh's 26-19 comeback win in overtime over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Bernard log 87 yards across 11 catches, but he also scored what became the game-clinching touchdown in OT.

DK Metcalf had a monster day vs. Tampa Bay as well, posting 93 yards on 11 catches, and he followed that up by recording 56 yards in the Steelers' Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints.

For as much as Metcalf and Bernard have rose to the occasion, however, none of Pittsburgh's other receivers have contributed, further highlighting the need for the organization to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

Steelers Still Have to Address WR Hole

Skowronek's progress is major news for the Steelers, not just in terms of potentially inching closer to getting a depth receiver back but also for what he brings to the table as a special teamer.

As for Wilson, while he isn't eligible to be activated until Week 11, the fact that he's doing some work off to the side would appear to be a good sign in terms of his long-term prognosis.

Regardless, Pittsburgh could really use another proven receiver in addition to eventually returning both Skowronek and Wilson.

Pittman Jr. seems likely to remain out beyond his earliest possible return date, which would come in Week 10 after he misses the required four games while on IR, and it may stretch out quite a bit beyond that as well.

The Steelers' passing offense, while looking better under first-year head coach Mike McCarthy, still is not explosive.

Aaron Rodgers could use some additional help at the receiver position to help generate big plays in the passing game at a higher rate, which is exactly why acquiring a legit option before the November 10 trade deadline is imperative if Pittsburgh wants to reach its true ceiling.

Whether it's Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs, Ladd McConkey or another player, the Steelers can't put the phones down until they bring another weapon in.