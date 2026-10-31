Steelers Could Get Trade Calls About Star Edge Rusher

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a name to watch for at the NFL trade deadline. With options at outside linebacker, NFL insider Tom Pelissero says Alex Highsmith is the name to watch before Nov. 10.

Highsmith, 29, has been a staple of the Steelers' defense for the last few seasons, but after signing Nick Herbig and T.J. Watt to contract extensions the last two offseasons, it's uncertain how much longer he'll be in Pittsburgh.

"Other teams have inquired about trading for Highsmith since last year, and the Steelers' answer has always been no," Pelissero writes. "But they currently have a logjam at edge rusher, with T.J. Watt turning back the clock with a stellar performance this season at age 32, while younger players Nick Herbig and Jackn Sawyer have part-time roles. Highsmith is still in his prime at age 29 and figures to be the subject of more calls leading up to the deadline."

Highsmith is dur $8.8 million for the remainder of the 2026 season and will head into the final year of his contract in 2027, being owed $15.5 million with no guarantees.

Whether with the Steelers or another organization, Highsmith will likely request a contract extension in the 2027 offseason. That doesn't help his case about staying in Pittsburgh long-term, but it doesn't necessarily mean the team will move him now and not during the offseason instead.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can already start to see the issue with having so many outside linebackers on the roster. The Steelers started the season with Highsmith and Watt on the outside and Herbig playing a hybrid-style role off the line of scrimmage. He didn't take up an inside linebacker spot, but more so was used as a floater where he would either drop into coverage or rush.

After Herbig started the year slow, he reverted to more time playing as an edge rusher behind Watt and Highsmith, but with Jack Sawyer also in the mix, the rotation of four leaves limited reps for their young depth pieces.

Will Steelers Deal Highsmith?

Never say never in the NFL, but the Steelers are likely going to shut down most offers for Highsmith pretty quickly. A team would need to really impress them with their initial offer to get a conversation going, and if that team is willing to overpay some, Pittsburgh may have a hard time saying no.

Highsmith probably requires a second- or third-round pick in return, and maybe more because the Steelers view him as a key piece to their playoff push in the second half of the season.

It's not likely Highsmith gets dealt this season. The offseason is a different story. And again, if a team comes calling with a big offer, you never know if the Steelers would be willing to take the risk of moving on mid-season.