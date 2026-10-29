Insider Shares Steelers' Odds of Trading Patrick Queen

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Patrick Queen before the November 10 trade deadline?

While ranking the top 25 candidates to be dealt, ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler ranked Queen at No. 20 while also declaring that the odds of him actually being moved are 20 percent.

"Rumors of a Queen trade persisted in the spring, with the Cowboys among teams that checked on his availability," they wrote. "He's also a 2027 free agent. But the Steelers' status as a 5-2 team likely keeps him in Pittsburgh."

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Steelers Trade Queen?

It's no secret that Pittsburgh has dealt with a bit of an issue at inside linebacker over the last few seasons with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

2025 was particularly rough for that duo, though Wilson has really bounced back and turned in a solid campaign before becoming extension-eligible next offseason in the final year of his rookie contract.

It's been tougher sledding for Queen, who has had some real low moments throughout the season thus far.

To be fair, however, the 27-year-old turned in what was perhaps the best outing of his Steelers career in the team's Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In that contest, Queen ended New Orleans' final drive with a sack and also nearly came away with an interception in the first quarter while logging a team-leading 10 tackles.

That type of performance could convince Pittsburgh to keep Queen around, especially since it is 5-2, as Fowler and Bowen noted.

It may also be a flash in the pan, though, considering Queen's struggles leading up to that game whether it comes as a run defender or in coverage.

The Steelers would likely have to hold a ton of confidence in what Elandon Roberts could bring as Queen's replacement while coming up from the practice squad in order to trade the latter, and that simply might not be the case.

Pittsburgh will likely choose not to rock the boat and make a major change by moving Queen, especially if his turnaround is real, but it might still be at least a slim possibility.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) lines up against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would Steelers Get for Queen?

As a two-time Pro Bowler with 108 starts under his belt, Queen could theoretically draw some interest given his pedigree.

As a rental who hasn't lived up to expectations during his three-year, $41 million pact with the Steelers, however, the price tag likely wouldn't be high.

Pittsburgh could probably find a way to land a sixth-rounder in exchange for Queen or potentially consider a player-for-player deal, but that's about the ceiling in terms of his value.