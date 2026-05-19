Steelers New QB Embracing Aaron Rodgers Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have set up their quarterback situation for the coming year, and barring any major changes, the order of who will start and who will be the backups has been all but set.

Aaron Rodgers is officially set to return to the black and gold for his second season with the team, earning a massive pay raise. In addition to that, the Steelers selected Drew Allar with the No. 76 selection during the 2026 NFL Draft, signalling their trust in the young Penn State product.

They have already begun to get acclimated, with Allar supporting his incoming mentor on social media. When the news broke of the Rodgers signing, Allar took to his Instagram, posting on the story feature about the news.

Seems like #Steelers rookie Drew Allar is excited about the Aaron Rodgers news. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xwA4m1Iwrc — PortersBurgh (@PortersBurgh) May 17, 2026

Rodgers will now return to be the oldest player in the National Football League, and will do so leading the Steelers for another year. Last season, Rodgers was backed up by Mason Rudolph, who still remains on the roster, as well as Ohio State National Champion Will Howard. Howard did not enter a game last season, and now enters his second year under the mentorship of Aaron Rodgers.

Allar has already begun the process of acclimating himself, and additionally has completely revamped the way that he plays quarterback, per videos from the Steelers rookie camp festivities.

How the Steelers can help Allar

Now, he will get to train and learn under both a Pro Football Hall of Fame shoo-in in Aaron Rodgers on his first ballot as well as the so-called "quarterback wizard" in new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Packerscamp 080318 Abw384 | Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rodgers has a proven history of being able to train and mentor younger quarterback into success, as he did so with the Green Bay Packers when they opted to draft Jordan Love with the No. 26 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, he must find a way to mentor two different quarterbacks if the Steelers wish to not gamble on a strong quarterback class in the upcoming draft. It seems that quarterback classes with a good mixture of quality and quantity are quite rare, and the Steelers missed their window with the 2024 NFL Draft class.

If either quarterback is successful behind Rodgers, they can go into the coming season with more clarity on the quarterback position than they have had in any season since Ben Roethlisberger retired, which would be a welcome feeling in Pittsburgh.

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