Steelers Decision Looks Even Worse After Joe Milton Release

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to keep four quarterbacks and four inside linebackers. Most years, those two positions don't correlate, but this year, they do - and Pittsburgh's decision looks even worse with other NFL news popping up.

The Steelers chose to keep Will Howard, Drew Allar and Mason Rudolph on their 53-man squad over inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. The decision probably included many factors, but there's no denying that the quarterbacks played a role.

Roberts probably would have contributed heavily to Pittsburgh's run defense and looked good during his short run with the team in training camp and the preseason. But ultimately, keeping four quarterbacks needed to happen in the eyes of Mike McCarthy and Omar Khan.

That decision looks even worse with the news that other young passers are now available to be signed to a team's practice squad.

Steelers Didn't Have to Worry

Before even talking about other options, one thing is pretty clear - the Steelers could've put Howard on their practice squad.

After throwing three interceptions in his final two preseason outings, Howard could've been snuck through waivers and placed on the practice squad with ease. How do I know? Because he wouldn't have come close to headlining the list of available passers, who are still available today. A full day after waiver claims ended.

The two biggest names would've been Will Levis and eventually Joe Milton, who was waived by the Dallas Cowboys after roster cuts.

Even if the Steelers weren't able to get Howard through to the practice squad, signing either of the above names is an easy call, and one that doesn't mess up their quarterback plans. Levis and Milton could develop under McCarthy and see if they're capable of growing into a starter at the NFL level.

Chances are they wouldn't, but the outlook that Howard is the future of this team has dimmed quite a bit this summer as well.

What Now?

Well, the NFL has spoken. The need for a young sixth-round pick quarterback doesn't exist the way the Steelers were concerned it would, but Pittsburgh is holding tight to their decision.

To justify it, they not only need one of their young passers to eventually work out, but they also need to play well enough that they remain contenders despite removing what many thought was a key piece of their defense to make room for a fourth QB.

If they can do that, no one will care about the decision. If they can't, and especially if the inside linebacker group struggles, everyone will start blaming the quarterback decision. As they should.

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