Steelers Worst Move at Roster Cutdown Deadline is Clear

The Pittsburgh Steelers' worst move at the roster cutdown deadline is rather clear.

Before the Steelers even began cutting down their roster to the 53-man limit, the assumption was that inside linebacker Elandon Roberts' spot was safe.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh the day before the team's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, and he was impressive when he was out on the field during their exhibition slate.

Fast forward, however, and Roberts was let go in a surprising turn of events that, frankly, doesn't make a whole lot of sense unless the parties know they're going to reconnect in the near future.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) reacts after stopping the Baltimore Ravens on a two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Why Cutting Roberts Was Ill-Advised

By and large, the weakest link of Pittsburgh's defense in 2025 was its inside linebacker corps.

Patrick Queen led the league in missed tackles with 31 (according to Pro Football Focus) and was generally underwhelming for a vast majority of the campaign.

Payton Wilson didn't take the type of step forward the Steelers were hoping for in his second NFL season either, continuing to struggle against the run and not making the type of impact in coverage that's he capable of with his standout athletic traits.

Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison (who was just cut as well) were viable depth pieces, particularly against the run, but neither could rescue the position group as a whole while Carson Bruener logged just one defensive snap.

While Roberts is likely nearing the end of his career, he's a high-floor, physical option in the middle of the defense who can set the tone and leave his mark against the run.

He became a fan-favorite in his first stint with the Steelers during the 2023-2024 seasons, and he started 16 of the Las Vegas Raiders' 17 games under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham last year.

Upon returning to Pittsburgh and having another opportunity to play under Graham this preseason, Roberts recorded 10 tackles over two games and didn't look like he had lost a step.

Despite still being able to make a difference for the Steelers, though, he was given the boot. Perhaps the Steelers believe Queen and Wilson can have a resurgence in a new system while Holcomb and Bruener provide enough value as the backups to skate by, but cutting Roberts just feels like a risk and a move that could backfire pretty easily.

Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) runs with the ball after a whistle during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Could Steelers Still Make Up for Their Mistake?

Because Roberts is a vested veteran with four or more accured seasons, he won't be subject to waivers and thus cannot be claimed by another team.

As a result, bringing Roberts back is, in theory, an easier task for Pittsburgh if that's the route they choose to take. It's even possible that the two sides reached a handshake agreement of sorts that they'd reunite once the organization makes some additional moves.

Steelers legend James Harrison said, "Don't count on it!" in regards to Roberts potentially returning to the franchise, though it remains to be seen how the situation ultimately shakes out.

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