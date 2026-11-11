Steelers Defense Could Get Huge Boost for Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense could be receiving some major reinforcements ahead of a crucial Week 10 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that the Steelers are opening the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot), who is currently on the reserve/injured list.

It's not necessarily a guarantee that Harmon will be activated off of IR in time to play the Bengals, though it's certainly a huge step in the right direction and would signal that there's at least a solid chance that he'll return to the 53-man roster in the coming days.

Harmon was placed on IR after suffering his foot injury in the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

The 2025 first-round pick has missed the required minimum of four contests while on IR, meaning he is eligible to be activated from IR at any time.

Before going down with his injury, Harmon had recorded 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also has a forced fumble, which came at the end of the fourth quarter vs. Cincinnati in Week 3 on a sack of Joe Burrow and clinched a 30-27 victory for the Steelers.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) warms up for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Finally Turning the Corner With Injuries

With Harmon's return appearing rather imminent, Pittsburgh is inching closer to having about as clean of a bill of health as it has had all season long.

Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is making progress while also residing on IR, and the same could be said for fellow wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger).

Wilson cannot be activated until Week 11, though Pittman Jr. has missed the required minimum of four games, just like Harmon.

Pittman Jr.'s practice window has yet to be opened, and it appears as though he is trending towards missing this week's bout with the Bengals, but he should be back in the not-too-distant future.

Gennings Dunker (knee) also could potentially work his way back sooner rather than later, as he's at the end of his initial four-to-six week recovery timeline for an MCL sprain that landed him on IR in Week 3.

Sebastian Joseph-Day (triceps) might be staring down a long-term absence, perhaps for the entire season after being placed on IR in Week 7, though Harmon's impending return could help offset that loss.

While the Steelers opted not to swing any trades at the deadline, they're still set to supplement their roster in the back-half of their season considering the likes of Harmon, Pittman Jr. and Wilson are all progressing.