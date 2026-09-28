Steelers Defensive Torch Passed to Derrick Harmon

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers battled with the Cincinnati Bengals to open their AFC North matchups. The division foes for five decades have had plenty of entertaining contests, and their first meeting of the 2026 season was another epic installment in their rivalry.

Despite a horrific performance in Week 2, they managed to rebound offensively in extreme fashion, registering their first game of 25 points or more in the Mike McCarthy era. On defense, they finally showed flaws, but they managed to come up with the biggest play of the game and sealed the win.

That play came thanks to an incredible individual effort from second-year defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. He manhandled the Bengals offensive lineman before recording a strip-sack on quarterback Joe Burrow. As veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day scooped up the loose ball to give the Steelers the win, Harmon picked up the proverbial torch for the defensive front.

Clutch Gene Acquired for Steelers' New Star

That game-ending play was special. It started pre-snap, with Harmon sizing up the Bengals' right tackle. Speaking about the play postgame, he shared how he noticed his outside foot planted back further than usual, and that told him all he needed to know about what the offensive lineman was expecting on the play.

"Just reading my keys, of course, it’s two-minute, so you’re thinking pass,” he said. “Seeing that right tackle with his foot all the way back, and I just knew it was going to be a kick-step, and I just went."

And went, he did. Harmon bull rushed past right guard Dalton Risner, made a beeline for Burrow, and forced the fumble while he took the QB down.

It was a star-level play at the perfect time. But what made it even more impressive was who wasn't on the field during the play. The team's veteran defensive leaders, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, were all on the sidelines.

The trio responsible for the most turnovers and series-stopping plays over the last five years were all spectators, while Harmon, Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig provided the pass rush on that final play.

And it was Harmon who called game.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) strips Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers

Through three weeks, the Steelers have been an impressive defense. The Bengals exposed some real flaws in their system, but overall it's been a strong start.

And they've done that through utilizing depth. They've continued to cycle through their edge rush stable, rotating all four of their outside linebackers regularly. In the secondary, they've looked down the bench for contributors. In Week 3, it was rookie Daylen Everette making impact plays to help the pass defense.

The same thing can be said about the defensive line. Heyward continues being a menace, while Yahya Black has taken a step forward and veteran addition Sebastian Joseph-Day has proven to be a huge boost.

And the leader of the new wave is Derrick Harmon. He's quickly become a destructive force in pass rushing and through three weeks, looks like a much improved version of himself against the run. With this newly demonstrated clutch gene, Harmon is giving the Steelers another game-breaker for opposing offenses to deal with.

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