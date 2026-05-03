Steelers' Drew Allar Gets Hall of Fame Endorsement

A Hall of Fame quarterback is a big believer in the potential of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Drew Allar.

On his "Kurt's QB Insider" series, which came out before the 2026 NFL Draft, Kurt Warner made note of Allar's raw talent and believes he has a chance to become a franchise-level signal caller if he ever puts all the pieces together.

"The talent jumps off the screen when you watch this guy throw. It is effortless for him to push the ball down the field," Warner said. "One of the questions always with a big-armed quarterback is can they control that big arm and become consistently accurate as a thrower? If so, this guy could become the steal of the draft and could become the best quarterback in this class, but that is a big if."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allar's Development Path with Steelers

Warner is hardly alone in declaring that Allar's ceiling is that of the top quarterback in the 2026 draft class and a potential star quarterback in Pittsburgh.

As he pointed out, though, the third-round pick is nowhere near a finished product and needs a lot of growth before he can be seriously considered as an option behind center at the NFL level.

Allar's mechanics, ability to read defenses and decision-making are all significant knocks against him at this point in time. That doesn't mean head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterbacks coach Tom Arth and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio can't send him down the right path in that regard, but it's easier said than done.

If Aaron Rodgers eventually re-signs with the Steelers, though, Allar won't face any pressure or an expedited timeline. Instead, he can sit behind the 42-year-old, Will Howard and/or Mason Rudolph and essentially move at his own pace.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

When's the Earliest Allar Could Play?

Outside of the preseason, it's unlikely Allar will get any game reps in as a rookie if Rodgers is on the roster.

Should the four-time MVP opt not to return to Pittsburgh, there's an outside chance Allar could see the field if he beats out Howard and/or Rudolph for the starting job.

Because he has the lowest floor amongst that trio and has a lot of aspects of his game that he needs to iron out, though, that's not a safe bet to make unless he develops quicker than expected.

2027 is a different story, however. The Steelers may very well target a quarterback in the first round of next year's draft, but if Allar takes steps forward and instills confidence in the coaching staff, he could have a real opportunity to lead the team out onto the field in his second season over a potential rookie.

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