Steelers Fire Assistant Coach for Violating Club Rules

There's some pertinent news on the coaching front for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they wrap up the second week of OTAs.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers and senior special teams coach Derius Swinton II have parted ways following a violation of club policy.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Sr. special teams coach Derrius Swinton have parted ways due to violation of club policy, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2026

Swinton has been an assistant coach in the NFL for the better part of two decades, with his first role coming as a special teams quality control coach for the St. Louis Rams from 2009 to 2011.

He had also previously served as the special teams coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers (2016) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021).

Prior to joining Mike McCarthy's staff with the Steelers this offseason, Swinton had an assistant special teams coach for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2023 to 2025 and was also the team's interim special teams coordinator after Tom McMahon was let go on November 7.

Pittsburgh hadn't employed multiple special teams coaches since 2011. It was was set to do so with Swinton and new special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, who was hired as Danny Smith's successor, but that will no longer be the case.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers will hire another assistant in Swinton's place this offseason, though it may be tough to accomplish that goal given the coaching carousel has long been finished.

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