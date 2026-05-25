Bold Prediction Should Have Steelers Fans Thrilled With Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with Aaron Rodgers for a second season.

Despite a mediocre performance last season, the team with Rodgers should likely be better off for 2026. One such reason is the new personnel group when it comes to coaching. Rodgers will get the opportunity to reunite with his head coach of his past in Mike McCarthy, which has some analysts quite optimistic.

Mad Dog Sport Radio's Adam Schein was quite complimentary of the tandem, believing that the Steelers break their decade-long playoff win drought and be ultimately quite successful. During a recording of the show, he put forth that they will be better than the former team for both of them in the Green Bay Packers.

"I am here today to tell you that you are going to see Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers win a playoff game this year. I think that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be a really good to great team. I expect them to finish in first or second in their division," Schein said. "I think the Green Bay Packers versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, monitoring the win total. It's going to be a real fun thing this year. Both playing very tough divisions. Very tough divisions... But I firmly believe that you will see Aaron Rodgers and you will see Mike McCarthy have more wins this year than Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Steelers fanbase desperately wants the team to get over the playoff hump. The team's lack of playoff success has defined their legacy in the modern era, as the allure of having the second-most Super Bowl wins has definitely worn off.

Steelers 2026 Outlook

Now, the Steelers have a chance to turn it around. Rodgers, despite his age, is still able to toss the football with relative ease. The wide receiver room is much improved on years past, and maybe their best in 8 seasons. The tight end corps is quite good, and the running backs should be solid. If their rookie in Max Iheanachor is solid by any means, the team's offense should be quite potent.

The defense should be strong, as much of their concerns from last season have been addressed. What it will likely come down to for the Steelers if they want to be successful is the intangibles. The leadership from Rodgers and McCarthy will be tantamount to their success, so the next couple of months will be important.

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