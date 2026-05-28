5 NFL Teams That Should Consider Bidding on Brendan Sorsby in a Potential Supplemental Draft

Brendan Sorsby’s days playing college football very well could be over, as the NCAA denied his application for reinstatement on Tuesday amid an investigation into the “thousands of online bets” he allegedly placed on various sports—putting his remaining eligibility in jeopardy. Sorsby recently completed a 35-day inpatient rehab program for gambling addiction at Algamus in Goodyear, Ariz., and will return to Texas Tech’s campus this week.

While the university is now set to appeal the NCAA’s decision on its transfer quarterback, time is quickly running out on his potential reinstatement. Sorsby likely wants to continue playing football in 2026, and if he can’t do so at the college level, he’ll need to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft before the league’s June 22 deadline.

Should a supplemental draft for Sorsby ultimately take place, teams would bid on the signal caller by submitting the round in which they’d be willing to select him, with the highest bidder being awarded his rights in exchange for the corresponding pick in the 2027 draft. Sorsby is considered among the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming class, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently predicting that he could command as high as a second-round pick in a potential supplemental draft.

A 6'3", 235-pound dual-threat who scored 63 total touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Sorsby would likely become the highest selected supplemental draft pick in quite some time. (The last player to be selected in the second round of a supplemental draft was Josh Gordon in 2012.)

Here are five NFL teams that should strongly consider placing a bid on him if one is ultimately held:

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are entering Year 1 of the Mike LaFleur era. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are currently dealing with quarterback drama of their own, as veteran Jacoby Brissett is holding out of the team’s voluntary offseason program while in search of a new contract. Projected to begin the season as their starter, the 33-year-old veteran is seeking an extension that pays him as such—with Arizona seemingly yet to budge despite remaining in contact with him .

Behind Brissett, the Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew II to a one-year deal this offseason and also drafted rookie Carson Beck out of Miami in the third round. They have options, sure, but neither screams “franchise future” quite like Sorsby would.

Adding Sorsby to the mix for new head coach Mike LaFleur to work with—and potentially mold into the team’s long-term answer under center—would add an intriguing new element to an Arizona club looking for a spark they haven’t had since the early days of Kyler Murray.

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is reportedly leading the Browns' quarterback competition. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Deshaun Watson reportedly has the “inside track” to win the Browns’ starting quarterback job in 2026, the 30-year-old hasn’t played a full NFL season since 2020—and is also entering the final year of his abysmal contract .

With a clear question mark at the position, Cleveland drafted Arkansas’s Taylen Green last month to join a room that already includes Watson and second-year pros Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. While Sanders did do enough to at least warrant a Pro Bowl nod last season ( insert sarcasm here ), the Browns are undoubtedly in need of a true franchise signal-caller as they enter Year 1 of the Todd Monken era.

Miami Dolphins

Jeff Hafley brought quarterback Malik Willis with him from Green Bay to Miami. | Hal Habib / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins signed quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason to be the bridge quarterback between the Mike McDaniel and Jeff Hafley regimes. And while that may sound like a lot of cash, it’s a) pennies to a Miami franchise still paying out Tua Tagovailoa, and b) and puts him at an APY of just $22.5 million, which ranks 18th among quarterbacks.

The Dolphins are taking on a record amount of dead money this season as they look to reset their books for the future. While they won’t admit it publicly , the Dolphins are likely looking toward the 2027 season to make noise again. With a projected win total of just 4.5 games this season (according to DraftKings), Miami could very well have a top-10 pick in next year’s draft. If they want to focus that capital elsewhere instead of on a quarterback, then Sorsby may be their best alternative option.

New York Jets

Geno Smith is back with the Jets. | NorthJersey.com file photo, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Heading into what very well could be a make-or-break season for head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets traded for veteran Geno Smith from the Raiders to lead the charge in the quarterback room. The 35-year-old has already been named the team’s starter heading into 2026.

That said, behind Smith are veterans Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe as well as rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik—not exactly an inspiring room. If New York wants to get aggressive, using one of their nine total draft picks in 2027 on a bid towards Sorsby would give the franchise some much-needed hope for the future.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is back for one more year in Pittsburgh. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Steelers need an answer at quarterback for 2027 and beyond after Aaron Rodgers announced last week that he’s retiring after the upcoming season.

As things currently stand, Pittsburgh has Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and third-round pick Drew Allar in the room alongside Rodgers as potential options. And while Allar reportedly made a strong impression during rookie minicamp , the team is also apparently completely re-working his mechanics this offseason—a less-than-ideal revelation.

Needless to say, the Steelers should be on the hunt for a more concrete solution under center post-Rodgers. Sorsby very well could be that guy.

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